Shanghai's butterflies unfurl their colorful wings

With flowers in full bloom and colorful butterflies fluttering their wings, the annual butterfly exhibition at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District from Friday features a monthlong series of events.

The exhibition, in its 12th edition, will focus on live butterflies and chrysalises indigenous to Shanghai.

During the event, the release of butterflies, a fragrant butterfly garden, distinctive science popularization exhibitions, and educational activities will offer a multi-sensory experience for visitors.

About 20 and 30 species of live butterflies indigenous to Shanghai are on display at the Butterfly Garden. Among them the famous mimic species, the orange oakleaf butterfly, which is indistinguishable from dead leaves when stationary.