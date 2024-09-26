There are hidden gems to explore around Nanchang Road

Despite its proximity to Huaihai Road with its many, many big shops and busy traffic, Louise Lam's new neighborhood is quiet but yet has a lot of independent stores and cafes.

Swedish-born Louise Lam came to Shanghai in 2012 and recently settled down on leafy Nanchang Road. She’s an artist, women’s circle facilitator and a reiki master. She runs everything under Sol Studio, her sanctuary where she offers ceramic objects for everyday rituals, gatherings to reconnect with nature and ourselves and women’s circles based on the book "Women Who Run With the Wolves."

Courtesy of Louise Lam

Could you introduce the neighborhood you live in? I live on Nanchang Road, closer to the Fuxing Park end. It’s quiet, has a lot of independent stores and cafes. The street is a one-way street, which means there are fewer cars and it feels a bit hidden away despite being so close to Huaihai Road with its many, many big shops and busy traffic.

Courtesy of Louise Lam

What’s the best thing about living in this neighborhood? The best thing about living around here is how quiet it is but also close to city life. It is also close to Xintiandi and up to Jing’an as well. Because my “city center” has always felt like the leafy historic downtown, it actually feels like I’m closer to everything now that I live on Nanchang Road. It’s interesting where everyone places city center in their heart, doesn’t it?

What attraction here should not be missed? Fuxing Park hands down, it’s not very big, but it’s full of life. Full with clusters of middle-aged men and women who seem to gather after dinner to chat, to walk around for exercise, runners and just people watchers. It is now also connected to the INS cluster, where local elders collide with the younger generation which is interesting to watch on a late night walk.

Each person may have different tastes, but they all want a great cafe. What’s your favorite cafe near home? I’m not able to drink coffee anymore, but Nanchang Road is known for a good coffee shop, Metal Hands (234 Nanchang Rd 南昌路234号). There are also great tea houses like Kaiji Teahouse 开吉茶馆 (119 Nanchang Rd 南昌路119号) with a nice outdoor area to sit and chill. Then there’s also a good Chinese herbal tea spot tucked away between Nanchang and Huaihai, Xuqixiu Herbal Tea Sweet Dessert shop 徐其修凉茶糖水 (No. 11, Lane 98 Xing’an Rd 兴安路98弄11号). If you’re not sure what to get, you can ask the shop manager by telling them if maybe you haven’t slept well in a while, or if you’re experiencing some kind of cold or other mild symptoms and they’ll give you a recommendation based on that. It might be a tad bit bitter for some taste, but I do encourage you to try!

Courtesy of Louise Lam

Where should someone eat around here? There’s a really good Shanghainese spot on the same road as Xuqixiu Herbal Tea shop, called Xing'an Restaurant 兴安餐厅 (145 Xing’an Rd 兴安路145号), an old institution and staple in the city. I recently also discovered a Guizhou sour hot pot spot that serves natural wine on Ruijin Road No. 2 Auntie Dai 戴嬢嬢贵州小酒馆 (91 Ruijin Rd No. 2 瑞金二路91号), a small spot good for gathering with a couple of friends. If you don’t like natural wine they also serve craft beer and local Guizhou rice wine and spirits.

Courtesy of Louise Lam

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood? One thing I miss around here is a good wet market, but I’ve asked my neighbors downstairs and it seems like there’s a small one on Yandang Road that I have yet to explore. There is a very cute second hand shop focusing on higher end bags and jewelry, Encore Park (2/F, 222 Nanchang Rd 南昌路222号2楼). What I love about this shop is how well they’ve kept this old apartment and furnished it with old furniture, and they also hold various kinds of events such as expressive art healing, sharing circles, pop ups and also art exhibitions. There’s a very cute fruit shop Boutique de Fruits 果之润 (124 Nanchang Rd 南昌路124号) who also offers numerous juice blends. I had that the first week I moved into my apartment. Seemingly also an institution as many friends who used to live on Nanchang Road recommended it to me.

Courtesy of Encore Park

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work? There are many around this area. We have Speak Low (579 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路579号), newly relocated Sober Company (F106, 109 Yandang Rd 雁荡路109号1楼F106) in the INS cluster, and A,WAY (F101, 109 Yandang Rd 雁荡路109号F101), which I know for its delicious ice cream with alcohol in it, but they also serve cocktails as well. My current favourite though is Paal (94 Nanchang Rd 南昌路94号), a small and cozy cocktail bar. It feels like you've stepped into someone's living room, the ambiance is really nice and the cocktails seem to have very experimental ingredients but all taste harmonious together. I love going there just to get a drink or two and spend some time designing and drawing sculptures but also just gazing and sketching the street through their window.

Courtesy of Paal