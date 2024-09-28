'Delicate and graceful' Qingpu tourism festival

Dazzling fireworks lit up the sky of Zhujiajiao Ancient Town on Friday night, heralding the start of the "Most Jiangnan" 2024 Shanghai Qingpu Culture and Tourism Festival.

Dazzling fireworks lit up the sky of Zhujiajiao Ancient Town on Friday night, heralding the start of the "Most Jiangnan" 2024 Shanghai Qingpu Culture and Tourism Festival. The extravaganza launched 10 major themed tours and nearly 100 activities, fully displaying Qingpu's Jiangnan cultural temperament of "delicate and graceful." During the National Day holiday, the 600-year-old Kunqu Opera will step out of the "frame-style" stage at the Kezhi Garden in Zhujiajiao Water Town. The Kunqu Opera classic "The Peony Pavilion" will be staged in real garden scenes.

As part of the 2024 Qingpu Autumn Food –Jiangnan Food Culture Festival, popular night stalls, hotels, and restaurants across the district will launch a series of food, beer, crayfish and barbecue festivals. The newly renovated Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden), together with the popular lake area landmarks – Yuandang Twelve Attractions, will bring the Milo&All Carnival to showcase the charm of Jiangnan traditional culture with an outdoor music fest.

The "Living in Jiangnan Home" boutique home stay experience season will launch a series of one-stop home stay vacation experience packages that blend food, art and outdoor elements, allowing tourists to experience the natural wild interest of rice paddy fields and flying birds at close range. The "Great Han Legacy – Qingxi Classic Night" will rely on the Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220) ancient classics and combine the precious resources of local Han Dynasty cultural relics to present a classical Han-style and modern culture interwoven audio-visual fest.

The Jinze Jiangnan Cultural Lifestyle Festival will showcase stage art, calligraphy and painting, gardening, folk crafts, silk culture, watertown sports and other categories of cultural activities, along with an autumn harvest banquet. Tourists will check in on Qingpu's bountiful harvest, indulge in Jiangnan cuisines, and experience countryside fun.



