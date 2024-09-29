Rural retreats a peaceful alternative for National holiday

If you are annoyed with the big crowds at tourist attractions, which is quite common in China during the long holidays, why not turn your attention to the city's rural areas for the upcoming National Day holiday?

With the fragrance of rice and a stunning vast carpet of paddy fields, the tranquil Dongshe Village of Liantang Town has diversified activities as part of the 2024 Shanghai Liantang Jiaobai (wild rice shoots) Festival and Ancient Town Culture and Tourism Festival, which opened on Sunday.

A long-table banquet meticulously crafted with fruit, vegetables, and flowers to create a rustic atmosphere, is a highlight of the activities, featuring various creative wild rice shoots cuisines with a perfect fusion of art and cuisine.