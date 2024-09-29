Rural retreats a peaceful alternative for National holiday
If you are annoyed with the big crowds at tourist attractions, which is quite common in China during the long holidays, why not turn your attention to the city's rural areas for the upcoming National Day holiday?
With the fragrance of rice and a stunning vast carpet of paddy fields, the tranquil Dongshe Village of Liantang Town has diversified activities as part of the 2024 Shanghai Liantang Jiaobai (wild rice shoots) Festival and Ancient Town Culture and Tourism Festival, which opened on Sunday.
A long-table banquet meticulously crafted with fruit, vegetables, and flowers to create a rustic atmosphere, is a highlight of the activities, featuring various creative wild rice shoots cuisines with a perfect fusion of art and cuisine.
A much-anticipated pet party will run through the holiday at a specially designed activity area. It is equipped with pet-friendly facilities, where pet owners are able to play games with pets, make a rustic straw hat for their pets, and take cute pet photos.
The exclusive riverside cycling experience will enable people to appreciate the natural scenery of Shanghai's countryside.
A rural art festival will start at the village on Monday, taking people on an unforgettable music journey at an outdoor theater.
An immersive drama on the legend of the village and its representative agricultural specialty - wild rice shoots - will be staged between October 1 and 6.
At Dongzhuang, Xulian, Punan and Taibei villages of Liantang, farming activities from rice harvesting to rice cake making will be held during the holiday.
People will be invited to pick seasonal fruit at local orchards and enjoy the joy of harvest as well.