City on song with blend of traditional and modern music

With the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival in full swing, the festive atmosphere is lighting up in the city. When the Shanghai Tourism Festival meets World Tourism Day, and traditional culture encounters contemporary music, what kind of sparks will be created?

On Friday night, a concert titled "Encountering Shanghai – Zhangyuan Night," which integrated intangible cultural heritage of traditional Chinese opera with contemporary music, was held at Zhangyuan Garden in Jing'an District, to promote the city to the world. At the concert, artists such as Kunqu Opera performer Zhao Jinyu, "Shanghai-style pingtan" artist Lu Jinhua, young singer Dong Shiyun, Chinese bel canto group Vocal Force, and young composer Luo Wei performed their own works and released the "Encountering Shanghai" album.

Pipa (Chinese lute) playing and singing of "Shanghai-style pingtan" harmonized with violinists, cellists, banjo players, and percussionists from the United States to perform a unique blend of Eastern and Western elements, which was refreshing to the ears. The performance "Shanghai Ballad" combined traditional cheongsams with modern dance to present a unique cheongsam show, while Kunqu Opera performer Zhao Jinyu showcased the new artistic concept of "Kunqu plus," revitalizing the charm of traditional Chinese opera with new vitality.

The "Sanxingdui Fantasy Carnival" is being held at Zhangyuan through October 7, during which the ancient Shu culture and the Shanghai-style culture have undergone a wonderful reaction, creating a charming spark. People are invited to immerse themselves in the carnival of classical and trendy elements, which is a highlight of the ongoing 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival.