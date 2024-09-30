Yangpu District lights up with festival shows

Through October 6, a series of light festival events will be held in the Wujiaochang business circle and the southern section of the Yangpu riverfront area.

With the Green Hill rippling and stars twinkling in a projection of light and shadow, Yangpu District started its shows on Sunday night for the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival. A vibrant light show and drone performance were staged. The old power plant chimney was transformed into a cute giraffe and classic scenes from "Journey to the West" were replicated, wowing visitors from home and abroad.

Through October 6, a series of light festival events will be held in the Wujiaochang business circle and the southern section of the Yangpu riverfront area (Oriental Fisherman's Wharf - Yangpu Bridge), involving core buildings such as Hopson One, the Jiangwan Stadium, as well as the WorldSkills Museum, Green Hill, Yangshupu Power Plant, and other areas along the riverfront.

DIY public interactive co-creations, seven light shows, and six major light and shadow art installations are planned. Along the riverfront area, visitors can admire the "Eternal 18th" light and shadow art installation, immerse themselves in the dreamy beauty of the "Light and Shadow Forest," check out the "Light Tower," "Star Energy Station," "Spark of Stars," and other art installations, and light up the "I Light YP" art installation. There are also three unique floats people can interact with.

The "Big Fish" is a steampunk-style airplane made from construction waste materials, while "Sweet Big Monster King" enlarges the classic candy ball machine into an interactive installation, conveying a sense of happiness. The "Mobile Theater Castle" creates a smart mobile theater space. Visitors can interact with each float, appreciating the teams' infinite exploration of the combination of art and technology.

From colorful lights to unpredictable projections, every scene is full of surprises. During the period, mapping and light shows will be staged at the WorldSkills Museum, Jiangwan Stadium, and Yangshupu Power Plant, presenting a visual feast.

