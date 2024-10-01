Exhibition at Zikawei Library captures history of Xuhui

"The Memories of Xuhui," a photo exhibition featuring 75 sets of images capturing the history of Xuhui, has started in Zikawei Library.

The exhibition selected 75 sets of news photography from the vast collection of China Photo Archives.

The archives has collected tens of millions of precious photos since 1892, many of which have captured little-known historical moments and are known as China's "national photo album."

From black and white to color, from reproduced image materials to today's drone photography, these sets of precious and vivid moments of light and shadow not only showcase the historical changes and myriad scenes of Xuhui but also reflect people's aspirations for the future.