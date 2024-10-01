﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Exhibition at Zikawei Library captures history of Xuhui

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:58 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
"The Memories of Xuhui" features 75 sets of news photography from the vast collection of China Photo Archives, which has collected tens of millions of precious photos since 1892.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:58 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
Exhibition at Zikawei Library captures history of Xuhui
Ti Gong

Visitors browse the exhibition.

"The Memories of Xuhui," a photo exhibition featuring 75 sets of images capturing the history of Xuhui, has started in Zikawei Library.

The exhibition selected 75 sets of news photography from the vast collection of China Photo Archives.

The archives has collected tens of millions of precious photos since 1892, many of which have captured little-known historical moments and are known as China's "national photo album."

From black and white to color, from reproduced image materials to today's drone photography, these sets of precious and vivid moments of light and shadow not only showcase the historical changes and myriad scenes of Xuhui but also reflect people's aspirations for the future.

Exhibition at Zikawei Library captures history of Xuhui
Ti Gong

A glimpse into the exhibition

In the memory of Xuhui, "transformation" is the main vein of development. Black and white photos record the earth-shaking change of Zhaojiabang from a "ditch" to a "wide road," and this 60-meter-wide street is just the starting point, paving the way for today's brilliant Xuhui.

In Jianyeli, Xuhui riverfront, Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing Road), Xujiahui, and Longhua, the pace of urban renewal in Xuhui is vigorous, allowing the land that has borne the good life of several generations to continuously shine with new brilliance.

In the "Innovation" section, visitors will see the process from industrial enlightenment to leading scientific innovation. Countless innovative talent and entrepreneurs and global enterprises have gathered in Xuhui, injecting endless momentum into its innovation.

As the birthplace of haipai (Shanghai-style) culture and the intersection of Chinese and Western cultures, Xuhui has a profound historical context. At the "Cultural Heart" section, visitors will feel the integration and collision of Shanghai-style and Jiangnan cultures here.

Exhibition at Zikawei Library captures history of Xuhui
Liu Ying

Zikawei Library

If you go:

Venue: Zikawei Library 徐家汇书院

Address: 158 Caoxi Rd N., Xuhui District 徐汇区漕溪北路158号

Opening hours: 9am-9pm (closed on Mondays), through October 31

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xujiahui
Xuhui
Fuxing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     