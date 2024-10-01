Exhibition at Zikawei Library captures history of Xuhui
"The Memories of Xuhui," a photo exhibition featuring 75 sets of images capturing the history of Xuhui, has started in Zikawei Library.
The exhibition selected 75 sets of news photography from the vast collection of China Photo Archives.
The archives has collected tens of millions of precious photos since 1892, many of which have captured little-known historical moments and are known as China's "national photo album."
From black and white to color, from reproduced image materials to today's drone photography, these sets of precious and vivid moments of light and shadow not only showcase the historical changes and myriad scenes of Xuhui but also reflect people's aspirations for the future.
In the memory of Xuhui, "transformation" is the main vein of development. Black and white photos record the earth-shaking change of Zhaojiabang from a "ditch" to a "wide road," and this 60-meter-wide street is just the starting point, paving the way for today's brilliant Xuhui.
In Jianyeli, Xuhui riverfront, Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing Road), Xujiahui, and Longhua, the pace of urban renewal in Xuhui is vigorous, allowing the land that has borne the good life of several generations to continuously shine with new brilliance.
In the "Innovation" section, visitors will see the process from industrial enlightenment to leading scientific innovation. Countless innovative talent and entrepreneurs and global enterprises have gathered in Xuhui, injecting endless momentum into its innovation.
As the birthplace of haipai (Shanghai-style) culture and the intersection of Chinese and Western cultures, Xuhui has a profound historical context. At the "Cultural Heart" section, visitors will feel the integration and collision of Shanghai-style and Jiangnan cultures here.
If you go:
Venue: Zikawei Library 徐家汇书院
Address: 158 Caoxi Rd N., Xuhui District 徐汇区漕溪北路158号
Opening hours: 9am-9pm (closed on Mondays), through October 31
Admission: Free