Xujiahui food and art festival begins with shopping coupons given out

Xuhui District launched a food and trendy art festival at the Xujiahui commercial hub on Monday with tens of thousands of shopping coupons given out for the ongoing National Day holiday.

The event aims to boost local dining and shopping with over 60,000 discount vouchers on Meituan and Dazhong Dianping apps.

Xujiahui ranked first in Shanghai for popular dining spots, according to a public survey on Meituan. The festival offers themed food routes, including international flavors and local dishes. It aims to revitalize the area and support businesses.