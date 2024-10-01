﻿
Xujiahui food and art festival begins with shopping coupons given out

Xuhui District launched a food and art festival at the Xujiahui commercial hub on Monday with tens of thousands of shopping coupons given out for the ongoing National Day holiday.
Ti Gong

Xujiahui commercial hub attracts a large number of visitors during its food and trendy art festival.

Xuhui District launched a food and trendy art festival at the Xujiahui commercial hub on Monday with tens of thousands of shopping coupons given out for the ongoing National Day holiday.

The event aims to boost local dining and shopping with over 60,000 discount vouchers on Meituan and Dazhong Dianping apps.

Xujiahui ranked first in Shanghai for popular dining spots, according to a public survey on Meituan. The festival offers themed food routes, including international flavors and local dishes. It aims to revitalize the area and support businesses.

Ti Gong

The festival aims to boost local dining and shopping at the Xujiahui area.

Pop Mart is also hosting a nationwide launch event for its Pop Land pop-up store at Xujiahui through October 27. The event includes new product releases and interactive games.

Additionally, Xujiahui will participate in the Shanghai International Light Festival through October 18 with a lighting show every night. Visitors to the lighting shows can scan QR codes on their tickets for discounts at participating restaurants.

Many other cultural events will occur throughout October to increase consumer interest and strengthen the local economy.

The Xujiahui area seeks to combine retail, dining and cultural experiences to attract more visitors and create a vibrant shopping environment, according to the district government.

Ti Gong

Customers take part in shopping promotions at Xujiahui.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
