Old times remembered in Yingpu Subdistrict

A special activity celebrating China's Double Ninth Festival featured an exhibition with hundreds of items that sparked memories of years gone by for many old town residents.
A special activity celebrating China's Double Ninth Festival and the significant changes in the laochengxiang, or old town, historical and cultural zones in Qingpu District, was held in Yingpu Subdistrict on Friday.

An exhibition featuring about 300 old objects, a highlight of the activity, opened at the Yingpu Subdistrict Community Cultural Activity Center and will run through the end of October.

The items, including chairs, sofas, bicycles, and sewing machines, were all collected from laochengxiang residents. They not only bear the memories of several generations but also vividly show the historical changes and cultural heritage of the old town.

Old times remembered in Yingpu Subdistrict
Ti Gong

Old objects are on display at the exhibition at Yingpu Subdistrict Community Cultural Activity Center.

Old clocks and cheongsam are also featured. The oldest exhibit is an electric fan that's 82 years old. A resident even brought his mother's dowry for the exhibition.

"These old objects are full of childhood memories, which is really nostalgic," said retiree Zhang Fang.

The renewal and facelift program of the laochengxiang historical and cultural zones of the subdistrict is well underway to improve the living conditions of local residents while protecting, utilizing, and inheriting historical and cultural heritage.

Every brick and tile in the old town has historical origins and cultural connotations. Old objects are important symbols of the city's connotation and characteristics, and they are also important carriers of traditional Chinese culture, bearing the common nostalgia of citizens, officials said.

Old times remembered in Yingpu Subdistrict
Ti Gong

A traditional Chinese opera and drum performance during the festival in Yingpu Subdistrict on Friday.

A gala showcasing the unique cultural splendor of the subdistrict and the livelihood of local residents was held at the same time, featuring water drum performances, traditional Chinese han-style dance and a magic show.

Residents and groups were honored for their contributions to the subdistrict during the gala.

Old times remembered in Yingpu Subdistrict

Individuals and groups in Yingpu Subdistrict are honored during the gala,

Jiang Jingfang, a resident representative, was honored as a "warm Yingpu citizen" for caring for elderly residents or those living alone.

"I would like to lead more retired residents to join in the volunteer group with my passionate efforts and bring warmth to elderly citizens," she said.

At two sub-venues of the activity, elderly citizens in Yingpu experienced intangible cultural heritage and made Double Ninth rice cakes, and there were also service booths for seniors.

Old times remembered in Yingpu Subdistrict
Ti Gong

Residents in Yingpu make rice cakes for the festival.

Laochengxiang old object exhibition

Opening hours: 8:30am-8pm, through October 30

Venue: Yingpu Subdistrict Community Cultural Activity Center

Address: 48 Haiying Road, Qingpu District

Old times remembered in Yingpu Subdistrict
Ti Gong

Residents play games they remember from their childhood in Yingpu on Friday.

Old times remembered in Yingpu Subdistrict
Ti Gong

A bazaar attracted large crowds.

Old times remembered in Yingpu Subdistrict
Ti Gong

An old-fashioned sewing machine is featured in the exhibition at Yingpu Subdistrict Community Cultural Activity Center.

Old times remembered in Yingpu Subdistrict
Ti Gong

The exhibition brings back memories for many visitors.

Old times remembered in Yingpu Subdistrict
Ti Gong

An old pack of cigarettes is on display at the exhibition.

Old times remembered in Yingpu Subdistrict
Ti Gong

Old suitcases and material are on display.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
