Italian businesswoman supports compatriot's companies in China

Editor's note: The road to being a successful female entrepreneur – be it a restaurant owner, a designer, a gallery owner or a retailer – can be bumpy. In this series, "She Power," we talk to women from different countries and different backgrounds about their experiences and stories of setting up businesses in Shanghai. One thing these amazing women all have in common – they all yearn to build a brand that does good, that gives purpose and fulfillment, and even a palpable sense of joy.



Four decades ago, when China was still a mysterious land to many foreigners, Cristiana Barbatelli ventured into the country. Even before setting foot in China, she was fascinated by its language and culture, studying Mandarin with audio tapes during high school. In 1982, she became a student at Fudan University. Barbatelli began her career in the 1980s with a major Italian bank, first in Shanghai and later in Chengdu, continuing until the mid-1990s. With a strong foundation in banking, she decided to establish her own consulting firm, dedicated to helping Italian companies to invest in China and supporting their operations in the market.

Brandon McGhee

Before we talk about your company Barbatelli & Partners, would you please introduce yourself? I'm Cristiana Barbatelli, born in Macerata, the same town as Matteo Ricci (a 16th-century Italian missionary who became one of the first Westerners to enter China). After studying in Venice, Beijing and London, I arrived in Shanghai as a student over 40 years ago. I attended Fudan University, and after earning a degree in Modern Chinese Language, I returned to Italy. In the 1980s, I began working in Shanghai for a major Italian bank, eventually moving to Chengdu, where I continued until the mid-1990s. Following my banking career, I decided to establish my own consulting firm, with the goal of helping Italian companies invest in China and supporting their operations in the market.

Courtesy of Cristiana Barbatelli

Courtesy of Cristiana Barbatelli

Courtesy of Cristiana Barbatelli

Why, after living in Shanghai for a few years, did you decide to strike out on your own to build up your own company? I sincerely loved what I was seeing, in the second half of the 1990s Shanghai was growing into a super dynamic and international metropolis, so many opportunities were opening for foreign companies and naturally for Italian companies as well.

Brandon McGhee

What makes Shanghai's business environment so remarkable? The sense of dynamism, the unstoppable energy, the multifaceted business landscape, and the fast-paced rhythm of everything – Shanghai in the 1990s was booming, evolving, and pulsing with vibrant energy every single day.

Brandon McGhee

What were you trying to bring to the local community? I aimed to build bridges between Italian and Chinese companies, promoting Italy – its culture, traditions, and innovative industries – while helping Italian businesses better understand China and not be intimidated by its size or business dynamics. My focus was on small and medium-sized industrial companies, as they were the ones in greatest need of support, knowledge, and guidance when entering and expanding in China.

What are the biggest challenges in setting up a business here? How do you stay motivated? Honestly, I did not see the challenges while I was setting up my own business. I saw challenges when I was helping other companies to set up their business. I was young and full of energy, so I just went ahead pairing with the speed and the energy which I was experiencing here. I'd rather say that the motivation was naturally transmitted by the business environment, and going to work was special, every day. I was curious, enthusiastic, and happy to have this challenge to keep me alive.

Brandon McGhee

What was the moment that made you most proud? Over the past 40 years, there have been many memorable moments. I'm proud of being a woman who can create success for my clients, guiding them through the complexities of the business environment, helping them navigate challenges, and overcoming moments of doubt. I take pride not only in being a pioneer in the consulting industry in China but also in being a mother of three. It has been deeply rewarding to help many strong Italian companies understand and embrace China, turning their ambitions into reality. And I'm especially proud that my daughters love China as much as I did – and still do.

Courtesy of Cristiana Barbatelli

What are you working on? I am working on transmitting my understanding of the China market and business to my younger colleagues. I am supporting them every day trying to give them inspiration, motivation and a sense of pragmatism when they assist clients to make the right choices, to follow the correct strategy, to enlarge their view on business possibilities and implementation. As well I am trying to work on my own vision of China, trying to expand and deepen my comprehension of the country and build stronger cultural bridges. Enhancing this knowledge would expand the possibilities of Italian companies to enter and grow better and faster in the market. Globality comes from knowledge and knowledge comes from observation and study.

Who is a female role-model who inspires you? I do not have a specific female model who I refer to. I'd rather refer to all the women who are capable of carrying out their professional activities while raising children and having a pleasant and rich social life. There are not so many women in the consulting business, so I do not have a precise reference. But if I can refer to other talents, I would suggest looking at women in sports, people like Wilma Rudolf the American sprinter who overcame her polio condition and became a world record medalist at the Olympics games in the late '50s.

Brandon McGhee