Monthlong chrysanthemum exhibition opens at Gongqing Forest Park on Saturday

The 2024 Shanghai Chrysanthemum Exhibition will feature three display areas – outdoor scenic spots, fine chrysanthemums, and flower arrangement art.

Ti Gong

The 2024 Shanghai Chrysanthemum Exhibition will open at Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District on Saturday, delivering a visual feast with about 500 varieties of chrysanthemums on display. The monthlong chrysanthemum exhibition will feature three display areas – outdoor scenic spots, fine chrysanthemums, and flower arrangement art – combined with forest characteristics for an environmental layout, to create a lively and accessible atmosphere for appreciating chrysanthemums. The outdoor scenic spot area will rely on the forest background and combine the theme of the chrysanthemum exhibition to arrange eight outdoor scenic spots.

Ti Gong

A three-dimensional greening mountain-shaped sculpture features a miniature natural mountain and wild landscape through terrain stacking and moss coverage. Miniature bamboo pavilions, bridges, and wooden boats are arranged on the undulating terrain, along with potted chrysanthemums, irises and sedums, conveying the message of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. About 500 varieties of chrysanthemums in diverse shapes and colors from across the nation will be on display.

Ti Gong

The flower arrangement, calligraphy and painting art area displays 18 exquisite chrysanthemum flower arrangement art works. Combining the six major vessels such as bottles and bowls, it fully displays the characteristics of haipai (Shanghai-style) flower arrangement, which are "natural, elegant, fashionable, and diverse." During the exhibition, an array of activities such as lectures on chrysanthemum tea sipping and chrysanthemum-themed DIY will be held. The park will simultaneously display 10 paintings on the lawn, showcasing the beautiful autumn scenery of the park through the eyes of visitors. Visitors will also be invited to DIY and graffiti on wooden slices.

Ti Gong

If you go: Open hours: 5am-7:30pm, through November 26 Venue: Gongqing Forest Park 共青森林公园 Address: 2000 Jungong Road, Yangpu District 杨浦区军工路2000号