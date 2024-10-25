Settling in a charming neighborhood with plenty of creature comforts

Adriana Archambault marvels at the dynamism of this city, but she has a special place in her heart for the Xuhui District neighborhood where she resides.

Adriana Archambault has marveled everyday at the dynamism and beauty of this city since moving to Shanghai last September. Born in Colombia and raised in France, Archambault has lived most of her life in Asia. She has settled with her family in a historic building off Huaihai Road M., where she finds the charming neighborhood has many facets, from its tradition to modern-day energy and European influences. Archambault is founder of AALUNA — a chic ethical accessories brand with the desire to share the excellent craftsmanship of Colombia's indigenous people who adhere to ancestral techniques. She is dedicated to bringing the thoughtful design and quality craftsmanship to meet the needs of modern urban customers.

Can you introduce the neighborhood you live in? I live on Huaihai Road M. in Xuhui District. Right across from my building is the Shanghai Conservatory of Music, and I often get to enjoy the sound of their rehearsals. On the other side, there's a charming lane where I walk my dog every morning, exchanging a few words with the elderly residents along the way. I love this neighborhood for its rich history and vibrant atmosphere. The architecture is both beautiful and eclectic, reflecting Shanghai's unique past. On weekends, I enjoy exploring the area with Historic Shanghai to uncover the fascinating stories behind these buildings.

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood? I love walking through the city, discovering new streets, hidden shops, and cozy cafés. It's easy to reach my 10,000 steps a day, always surprised by something new along the way. I'm especially fond of the platane trees that line the streets, bringing a sense of seasonality to the city. The leaves awaken in spring, turn lush green in summer, fade to warm browns in autumn, and, in winter, they shed entirely, revealing the beauty of the architecture beneath.

What attractions should not be missed in the area? Shanghai Museum of Arts and Crafts (79 Fenyang Rd 汾阳路79号) behind IAPM is truly unique, showcasing exquisite handcrafted pieces. For a different experience, Wulumuqi Road is a must-visit, featuring a refined wet market (318 Wulumuqi Rd M. 乌鲁木齐中路318号) reminiscent of La Grande Épicerie at Le Bon Marché in Paris. All well displayed and great quality. A stroll along Julu Road is equally delightful with its curated boutiques, charming lanes, and designer showrooms. Notable spots include Studio NooSH (2/F, No. 44, Lane 820 Julu Rd 巨鹿路820弄44号2楼) and Fernanda Sung Jewelry (2/F, No. 34, Lane 820 Julu Rd 巨鹿路820弄34号2楼)

Each person may have different tastes, but they all want a great cafe. What's your favorite neighborhood cafe? In the afternoons, I enjoy a decaf cappuccino with oat milk, and my go-to spot is Baker & Spice (195 Anfu Rd 安福路195号). I'm not sure if it's the best coffee in town, but I love the whole experience — Anfu Road itself, the cozy café, and the friendly staff.

Where should someone eat around here? There're so many great options but my top pick is Babar (7 Donghu Rd 东湖路7号) — It's like my personal canteen. They frequently update the menu; the wine selection is excellent, and the atmosphere is always cool and relaxed. While for a more intimate, cozy dinner, I love Blaz (20 Donghu Rd 东湖路20号). Their French fries are absolutely to die for!

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood? For fashion, I always go to Juliette C (Unit 101, No. 5, Lane 228 Anfu Rd 安福路228弄5号101室). Her effortless chic style and the quality of her materials are just stunning. To discover the latest trends, I naturally head to Labelhood (184 Fumin Rd 富民路184号), where you'll find the most sophisticated and avant-garde designs. I get my fruits on Yanqing Road, which I love visiting in the mornings while walking my dog. There's also a gentleman who delivers my flowers on his motorbike — I call him once a week. For groceries, I shop at various places: cheese at Alimentari (158 Anfu Rd 安福路158号), general groceries at Epermarket, and occasionally Citysuper (LG1, IAPM mall, 999 Huaihai Rd M. 淮海中路999号环贸广场地下1夹层).

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work? I love RAC Bar (Bldg 6, 322 Anfu Rd 安福路322号6幢) on Anfu Road. You can start by browsing Kleeklee, then head to the courtyard for a glass of wine with friends. RAC holds a special meaning for me because my girlfriends and I have a weekly tradition — whoever is free that day meets up there. It creates such a warm and welcoming atmosphere, like there's always an open door for anyone available that evening. It's a beautiful sense of sorority and friendship.

