Qingpu District sets the table for a true feast

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:12 UTC+8, 2024-10-31       0
The 2024 Qingpu Autumn Food Chronicles arrives just in time for the China International Import Expo with a variety of tasty treats sure to put a smile on your face.
Ti Gong

A series of food-themed activities are being held in Qingpu District for the 7th China International Import Expo.

A series of food-themed activities have been launched in Qingpu District for the 7th China International Import Expo. The foods feature distinct Qingpu characteristics along with a gathering of global highlights under the theme "Qingpu Autumn Food Chronicles."

The district cooked up a feast by combining Jiangnan food culture, intangible cultural heritage, local traditions and fashionable art on Wednesday in Zhujiajiao Town.

Located in the southwest of Shanghai, Qingpu is characterized by its crisscrossing water systems, sprawling fields and forests, and abundant resources, embodying quintessential Jiangnan (south of the lower part of Yangtze River) watertown features.

Ti Gong

French chef Ugo Rinaldo prepares some dishes.

Rice and fish-based dishes are the mainstay of Qingpu cuisine. Shanghai's fondness for river delicacies and rural dishes, as well as the love for well-prepared, richly flavored dishes originates from Qingpu cuisine.

The 2024 Qingpu Autumn Food Chronicles, in its 5th version, is an annual festival and a yearly renewal of Jiangnan culinary culture. It insists on narrating traditions, culture, folklore, flavors, and human connections, telling the stories of Qingpu's seasonal produce and culinary delights, and sharing the collective gustatory memories of people.

The 2024 Autumn Food Chronicles had chefs from five well-known restaurants in Qingpu showcasing their most praised delicacies. Among these, Michelin-starred French chef Ugo Rinaldo integrated Qingpu's freshwater products with imported seafood, using local autumn orchard ingredients to create an opening appetizer and a closing French dessert.

Ti Gong

A traditional Chinese opera performance is staged in Qingpu.

Huaiyang cuisine master Gao Xiaosheng reimagined old dishes with new twists, presenting the famous Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279) dish "Crab Brewed Orange" using hairy crabs from Dianshan Lake.

"To persist in something for many years, one must be full of love and passion," playwright Wang Liping said at the event. "The event has become a shining brand of Qingpu's culture and tourism every autumn and expresses the cherishing of rice, people, and time."

A food culture salon along with displays of intangible cultural heritages such as a Jiangnan sizhu (string and wind music) performance, straw plaiting, rice cake making, and smoked green bean techniques were held at the same time.

The Qingpu District Culture and Tourism Bureau said it planned to launch customized tasting tour routes to entice more locals and tourists to the district.

Ti Gong

Guests lift the lids of pots with cooked rice.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
