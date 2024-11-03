Cutting-edge technologies meet street dance and music

From stunning street dance shows to melodious jazz and Jiangnan (south of the lower part of Yangtze River) music, a series of art activities are being staged in Anting Town of Jiading District as part of the ongoing 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

The In·Shanghai Artfest started at Life Hub@Anting over the weekend, featuring diversified activities that bring together heavyweight guests in the cultural field and rising stars in the Chinese and foreign art world. It uses cutting-edge technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality to present an immersive artistic feast with a rich and diverse range of programs.

Running through to November 10, it offers innovative and youthful art works to audiences, as well as a relaxed and leisurely new artistic life experience, allowing everyone to experience the charm of art and the beauty of life.