Cutting-edge technologies meet street dance and music

A series of art activities are being staged in Anting Town of Jiading District as part of the ongoing 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival.
Ti Gong

A street dance performance was staged during the In·Shanghai Artfest at Life Hub@Anting in Jiading District.

From stunning street dance shows to melodious jazz and Jiangnan (south of the lower part of Yangtze River) music, a series of art activities are being staged in Anting Town of Jiading District as part of the ongoing 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

The In·Shanghai Artfest started at Life Hub@Anting over the weekend, featuring diversified activities that bring together heavyweight guests in the cultural field and rising stars in the Chinese and foreign art world. It uses cutting-edge technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality to present an immersive artistic feast with a rich and diverse range of programs.

Running through to November 10, it offers innovative and youthful art works to audiences, as well as a relaxed and leisurely new artistic life experience, allowing everyone to experience the charm of art and the beauty of life.

Ti Gong

Two children enjoy outdoor sunshine and music at the artfest.

Locking, house, and popping dance will collide with ancient Chinese aesthetics, creating a unique spark and showcasing a new look of Chinese street dance.

The performance will feature a combination with digital media, supported by holographic projection and AIGC technology, perfectly integrating classical aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, and bringing a visual feast to audience.

A jazz music carnival will be staged at the outdoor plaza, and French jazz diva Anne Evenou will use her bright voice to perform a variety of music styles from American jazz to rhythm blues and French chanson, and refreshing jazz versions of Chinese pop songs.

Ti Gong

A street dance performance wows the audience.

On November 9, a Jiangnan music concert will be staged by Shanghai Chinese Orchestra, taking children on a national music exploration journey with the incorporation of the 12 Chinese zodiac.

There is also a high-tech interactive bianzhong (a set of bronze bells) experience on the scene.

The globally known Disney animation "The Three Little Pigs" has been adapted into a parent-child music interactive drama and will be performed. The play reinterprets the classic story with more interesting plots and modern elements.

Ti Gong

A jazz concert is accompanied by pleasant autumn weather.

If you go

Vneue: Life Hub@Anting

Date: 10am-10pm, through November 10

Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S., Anting Town 安亭镇墨玉南路1055号

Ti Gong

The festival drew large crowds over the weekend.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
