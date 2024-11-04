Feature / Lifestyle

'Ukiyo-e Visions' on display in Shanghai

"Ukiyo-e Visions" utilizes digital technology to craft a 360-degree immersive art exhibition, bringing the masterpieces of world-class artists to the public.
Ti Gong

A wave effect of the exhibition

A visual feast of light and art is being presented at the Shanghai World Expo Museum in Huangpu District.

"Ukiyo-e Visions" utilizes digital technology to meticulously craft a 360-degree immersive art exhibition, bringing the masterpieces of world-class artists to the public and establishing a deep interactive connection with the audience.

The light art exhibition has been shown in major cities inluding Paris, Tokyo, Dubai, Milan, Madrid, and Montreal, attracting more than 3 million visitors.

Ti Gong

A visual feast is presented.

The Shanghai edition of the exhibition is divided into two main thematic sections – Ukiyo-e Visions and Mutation – leading the audience into an immersive light and shadow fantasy world that draws on both Chinese and foreign classic arts.

The creation team selected 450 original ukiyo-e works from museum collections, reinterpreting and recreating dynamic painting scenes.

Ukiyo-e, the multi-colored woodblock prints that flourished in the Edo period of Japan, has had a profound influence on many Western artists, including Van Gogh and Monet, with its direct and strong visual effects.

Ti Gong

A dreamlike world.

Audiences can wander through vivid mountains, waves, flowers, and landscapes in the digital light and shadow space, accompanied by lifelike visual effects and dynamic sound effects, experiencing the artists exploration of the boundaries of art and embarking on a dreamy 4D immersive art experience journey.

At the same time, the exhibition also brings another contemporary art exhibition to the audience, Mutation, which is a digital multimedia work created based on artificial intelligence AI modeling.

From the infinite extension of flat lines to the composition of cubes, and finally to the continuous change of the material itself into smoke, the audience will be immersed in a virtual yet incredibly real wonderful space, providing a new perspective on people's understanding of the physical and virtual worlds.

Ti Gong

A light feast.

If you go:

Opening hours: Through February 12 (closed on Mondays), 9am - 5pm

Address: 818 Mengzi Road, Huangpu District 黄浦区蒙自路818号

Admission: Free

Ti Gong

The exhibition takes the audience on a journey of art.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
