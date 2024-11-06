'Jeux de Mains' brings Chinese, French artisans together

Working side-by-side, Chinese master craftsmen and artisans from 17 French luxury brands show their incredible skill and in the process reveal different approaches to aesthetics.

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations, the Comité Colbert, France's luxury association, is hosting a public exhibition in Shanghai from November 4 to 10. The event also marks the association's 70th anniversary. Set in the historic Zhangyuan area of Jing’an District, the exhibition, titled “Jeux de Mains,” or “Chinese-French Artisanship Fair,” showcases a captivating collaboration between master artisans from France and China. Curated by artist Jiang Qionger, this exhibit is part of the Franco-Chinese Year of Cultural Tourism. It features 17 esteemed French luxury houses and highlights the exceptional craftsmanship that bridges the two cultures. The fair unfolds as a series of intimate exchanges between French luxury artisans and Chinese master craftsmen, each showcasing their unique expertise side by side. In this “Jeux de Mains” format, artisans from each of the 17 participating French luxury maisons collaborate with Chinese artists, from fields as diverse as lacquer, kintsugi, bamboo weaving, embroidery, filigree, micro-carving, tin embroidery, mother-of-pearl inlay, wood carving, bamboo carving, eggshell lacquer, tea ceremony, and incense arts. Each pairing focuses on a shared theme or skill, yet their approaches and philosophies vary deeply, offering visitors a nuanced exploration of craftsmanship in the two countries.

Hermès artisans focus on returning each piece to its original state, restoring luxury items to their pristine form as if untouched by time. Their method is one of meticulous precision and subtlety, aiming to erase signs of wear and preserve the original beauty that defines the brand’s legacy. Whether replacing handles, refreshing faded leather, or tightening saddle stitches, each action serves to honor the item’s initial perfection. In contrast, Chinese artisan Yang Xuehe embraces a different aesthetic philosophy. Rather than concealing damage, he accentuates it, letting the brokenness become a part of the piece’s renewed beauty. Kintsugi, the art of mending ceramics with gold, preserves the history and memories embedded in each fracture, turning flaws into celebrated elements.

Henri Selmer Paris, renowned since 1885 for its exceptional saxophones, clarinets, and mouthpieces, presents its mastery of instrument-making with a live demonstration by its artisans crafting saxophone components. Every piece they create reflects the brand’s dedication to excellence, bringing out the purest sounds through precise craftsmanship and artistry. Nearby, a Chinese bamboo craftswoman carves a bamboo flute, using a blade as a painting brush to bring calligraphy, poetry, and visual art to life on the bamboo surface. The pairing of Henri Selmer Paris with Chinese bamboo carving illustrates the dialogue between French instrument craftsmanship and Chinese traditional arts. Selmer’s precision and the bamboo carver’s expressive artistry meet in a celebration of sound and form, where each technique enriches the other.

The fair also juxtaposes Breguet’s horological mastery with the micro-carving artistry of Chinese craftsman Yuan Yao, showcasing two approaches to miniature precision. Breguet artisans reveal the brand’s essence through sapphire crystal casebacks, where over 30 intricate watchmaking techniques bring each component to life. Alongside, Yuan presents “Lu Yu Examines the Teapot,” an astonishing sculpture carved from a small stone. The attention to detail in the sculpture is impressive. Lu stands a mere 5 millimeters tall, with his white robe flowing around his head and hands, each detail delicately defined. His hair and beard are finely carved, down to the smallest detail, and in his hands, he holds a teapot just 0.55 millimeters long. Lu leans against a natural grain of rice, accompanied by a black sesame seed on the left — a juxtaposition that underscores the breathtaking scale and precision of Yuan’s work.

At the fair, Leonard brings to life its iconic floral universe — a garden filled with camellias, arums, poppies, and orchids. Known for its ethereal floral designs, Leonard’s artisans demonstrate the intricate process of hand-painting these blooms onto delicate materials like silk, cashmere, and its signature silk jersey. Every brushstroke adds to the lightweight, wrinkle-free fabric that embodies the brand’s vision of airy elegance and fluidity. Next to Leonard’s display, a Hangzhou embroidery artist draws inspiration from the French brand’s signature flowers, meticulously stitching a poppy with fine silk threads. Using a rich palette of colors, the artist achieves depth and dimension in each petal, creating a lifelike effect that showcases the detailed artistry of Hangzhou embroidery. LOUIS XIII, the prestigious cognac house, pairs with Chinese lacquerware, highlighting the meticulous process of coating and polishing to create a deep, enduring luster. The artisans from the jewelry school L’École Des Arts Joailliers meet with Chinese mother-of-pearl inlay, a technique that brings iridescent shell pieces into delicate patterns. This pairing showcases the interplay of precision and artistry, as both practices require a steady hand and keen eye for detail.

Christofle, known for fine silverwork, collaborates with a Chinese filigree artist. Together, they celebrate the art of twisting and weaving precious metals, emphasizing the intricate designs and lightweight structures that convey elegance and skill in both silver and gold. Longchamp joins forces with an eggshell lacquer artist, where thin fragments of eggshell are embedded within layers of lacquer to create a unique texture. French porcelain house Bernardaud pairs with a Chinese floral artist, blending European and Chinese traditions in floral design. Their collaboration celebrates natural beauty, infusing traditional porcelain with floral motifs that symbolize harmony and elegance. Boucheron, the jewelry maison, partners with a woodcarver, where the delicate art of carving reveals natural grains and patterns. This partnership combines the luxury of fine jewelry with the organic beauty of wood. Chanel and LE 19M’s artisans meet Chinese Xi embroidery, blending luxury fashion with intricate, shimmering stitchwork.

Christian Louboutin pairs with an artisan of traditional Chinese tiger-head shoes. These handcrafted shoes, with vivid embroidery and bold designs, share the spirit of Louboutin’s iconic, expressive designs, blending heritage with modern flair. Guerlain collaborates with an artist skilled in a delicate technique used to decorate the interior of glass snuff bottles. This intricate craft parallels Guerlain’s approach to fragrance bottles, where beauty and intricacy meet in small, refined spaces. Hennessy pairs with Pu’er tea artisans, drawing parallels between the aging of fine cognac and the fermentation process of Pu’er. Perfumer Francis Kurkdjian collaborates with a Chinese incense master, exploring the art of scent through ancient traditions. Yves Delorme, known for luxury linens, pairs with a Chinese artist specializing in knot buttons, traditionally used in Chinese garments. This partnership celebrates intricate detailing, adding a decorative and cultural element to fabrics. French audio brand Focal collaborates with Kunqu opera performers, blending the power of sound with one of China’s oldest operatic forms. This pairing brings together Focal’s pursuit of pure audio quality with the lyrical, expressive art of Kunqu, enhancing the sensory experience of sound and storytelling.