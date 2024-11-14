﻿
Coffee carnival has a super cute spot for pet lovers

The 4th Square Coffee Carnival at the Shanghai History Museum offers several options including a "Pet Experience Area."
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

There is space for pets at the carnival.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors at the carnival on Thursday.

The 4th Square Coffee Carnival at the Shanghai History Museum features five key experiences: coffee brand, market activity, cultural and creative products, sports and health, and the new "Pet Experience Area," giving visitors a unique coffee feast.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The organizers have added a "Pet Experience Area" for pet lovers.

The carnival has become one of the city's most recognizable events. A stroll across the museum's courtyard allows visitors to discover the stories of architecture through the ages.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The bazaar features diverse cultural and creative products.

The lifestyle pavilion captures the rich connotations and cultural charm of the museum. It is split into four parts: a Shanghai-style themed cafe, a convenience store, a cultural and creative-themed store, and a shared office space, all of which create a holistic area with a cultural atmosphere and everyday convenience.

It offers a range of cultural and creative products with Shanghai themes, such as Shanghai flower bookmarks, paper cuts, museum postcards, Shanghai maps, Shanghai xiaolongbao (little steamed buns), and other food doll series.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai-style souvenirs.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Delicacies will be served at the carnival.

If you go:

Date: November 14-17, 10am-6pm

Address: 325 Nanjing Rd W., Huangpu District 黄浦区南京西路325号

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Source: SHINE
