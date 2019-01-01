A sanctuary in the heart of downtown Shanghai

Miriam Krumpf Wright and Alan Wright's home is an oasis created to be a tranquil retreat where they can entertain friends and unwind after a hectic day.

Located a few minutes walk from Jing 'an Temple, Miriam Krumpf Wright and Alan Wright's Shanghai home is an oasis infused with unique elements and inspirations. The apartment is cozy, reflecting the couple's love for life's simple pleasures. "And that's exactly what we aim to express through our interior design," said Miriam. "We designed our home around the moments that matter most to us — hosting friends, experimenting with new recipes, and finding peaceful corners to unwind." Miriam has been calling the vibrant city of Shanghai home for 15 years, sharing this journey with her husband, Alan, for the past 12. Her career has been woven into the fabric of the fashion industry here, where she's had the privilege of collaborating with brands like Uma Wang, 10 Corso Como, and Rick Owens. Today, as a fashion consultant, she helps brands navigate and expand their presence, whether they're aiming to make their mark in China, across Asia Pacific, or beyond to Western markets.

For the first time, the couple skipped the usual route of finding an apartment through an agent. "We were lucky to step into a place that had been part of our circle of friends for over a decade and when our friend decided to move out, we jumped at the chance to take over the lease," she said. "What drew us in was the spacious, sun-filled living room — perfect for hosting gatherings, which we love to, that connects to a cozy terrace with a view of Jing 'an Temple." The location couldn't be better for them — right between the charm of the historic downtown and the bustling energy of Jing 'an, perfectly positioned between their two offices. Yuyuan Road is also the perfect spot for a peaceful stroll with their seven-month-old dog Luna. The apartment was already in excellent condition and had great bones. The biggest transformation was the kitchen — a complete renovation was done to turn it from a basic setup into a more modern and professional space.

Alan, who's a chef when he's not busy running his company SportEd, spends a lot of time cooking, so a functional kitchen was a must. It was essential to design a kitchen that could handle everything from casual dinners to more elaborate dining experiences. They installed brand new cupboards and counter top, extending the latter to provide ample space for meal prep and service. "Every apartment we move into is designed with one purpose in mind: creating the perfect setting for hosting parties and gatherings. Entertaining is at the heart of our home and we love having friends around, so every design choice is made with hosting in mind," Miriam said. The dining room connects to the kitchen, creating an open-plan space that allows conversations to flow freely as the hosts can chat with guests while preparing dishes.

The living room, intentionally free of a TV (there's a hidden projector screen for film night), is arranged as a communal space where friends can sit comfortably and enjoy conversations. "It's all about creating an environment that encourages connection, warmth, and shared experiences," Miriam said. "My absolute favorite part of the home is the living room. Flooded with soft morning light, it feels like an inviting haven. We've transformed the terrace into a lush green retreat, added comfy sofa chairs for friends to lounge on, and dedicated an entire wall to books and LPs, a small part of my husband's treasured collection that spins daily, filling the space with classics." The couple's approach to designing the space is about making it feel personal and distinctly theirs. "We're passionate about greenery, so the house is filled with plants. When it comes to lighting, we steered away from harsh central fixtures, opting instead for a softer, layered effect."

Lights are scattered throughout the rooms, creating a warm, inviting glow that enhances the space without overwhelming it. "Check out our neon light above the record players — our summary of living in China." The couple mixed contemporary design furniture but just love their unique pieces they've collected during their travels. Each one carries a story and adds a layer of character. "Our love for travel is reflected in every corner of our home. We can't seem to return from a trip without an extra suitcase filled with treasures," Miriam said, "each piece adding a new layer of character and a story to share when we're hosting." The green ceramics on their coffee and entrance tables are pieces they bought in Morocco last year after some serious negotiations in the busy markets. The wooden lions on the steps leading to the terrace have their own tale. They were part of an old stage setup in southern China, discovered by their friend Vladimir. When the couple learned they came as a set, they were thrilled to adopt a pair.

Then there are the baby antique stools by the entrance, which they found at a Shanghai antique market. The kitchen area holds a framed menu from Au Pied de Cochon, a highly recommended old school restaurant in Paris, a memento of an unforgettable night with dear friends. "And of course, no kitchen of ours would be complete without spices — over 100 containers, collected from markets around the world, each adding its own unique flavor, just like the stories behind them." The walls (and more at home in Italy) are adorned with artwork from old friends, posters from museums in Paris, Chicago, Boston, prints and pencil sketches from Lisbon, ceramics from Vietnam, Indonesia, and Italy. Each pierce has its own story.

"The standout piece of art on our living room wall is by Marco Lorenzetto, who is a life-long childhood friend and incredibly talented artist whose work we can't recommend enough," she said. "His pieces have a unique way of adding a touch of sophistication and depth to any space, elevating it without dominating it. We love his work so much that we have another one of his creations in our apartment in Italy. What makes his art so special is its ability to stand out and blend in simultaneously, becoming a part of your daily life without overwhelming the room." They also always try to buy pieces from local and friends' businesses when they can. This includes the scented candles, which come from Eunoia where their friend Jann prepares them with pure and natural essential oils. "No other candles make the house smell like hers! And of course no home of ours would be complete without our collection of LPs that breath life into the space and make it truly feel like our home," Miriam added.

