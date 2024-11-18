A creative director's neighborhood reveals his unique flair and exquisite preferences

Adam Schokora, a Detroit native, is an American creative director, photographer, and artist who has lived in Shanghai for 17 years. He is the founder of the creative agency Neocha.

American creative director, photographer, and artist Adam Schokora has lived in Shanghai for 17 years. Hailing from Detroit, he founded Neocha, a creative agency and online magazine https://neocha.com/creative-agency/. He is married and has two sons.



Brandon McGhee

Can you introduce the neighborhood you live in? I live near Huashan Road and Fuxing Road W. I love this part of town. Within a radius of one to two kilometers in any direction, this neighborhood offers everything I could need: beautiful tree-lined streets, great food, cafes, and shops, a vibrant young population, nice concrete for skateboarding, historical architecture, quiet alleyways, and a variety of cultural touch points. And, of course, it's very safe. It's a vibe, for sure.

Brandon McGhee

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood? For me, general convenience is the main selling point. I can walk, ride a bike, or skateboard anywhere I want to go. I don't like driving, and I get sick in taxis, so I need this sort of convenience.



What are the attractions here that should not be missed? Fuxing Road is my favorite. I often walk down with my camera and explore alleyways and communities. Plus, it's lined with all sorts of interesting stores and shops. I always recommend people to start at the corner of Fuxing Road W. and Huashan Road, and just walk down Fuxing toward the Bund, stopping at whatever piques their interest. Walk slowly, look around, explore... That's a perfect Saturday afternoon for me.

Brandon McGhee

Brandon McGhee

Which is your favorite cafe near your place? I love coffee but am not high-browed about it. As long as it has a nice kick of caffeine in it, I'll enjoy it. I don't have a specific favorite cafe because I typically make my Turkish coffee at home and enjoy it on my balcony, which overlooks the city below. I sit there, drink coffee, paint, meditate, journal... When the sun is shining, my balcony feels like a warm, escape bubble away from everything. When I do go out for coffee, I like L'Atelier Over Bakery (Rm 104, Bldg 5, 152 Lixi Rd 利西路152号5幢一楼104室). It's tucked away on Lixi Road. The alleys surrounding it are quite interesting to wander around, and the coffee and pastries are excellent. Lovely staff as well. Always kind and helpful.

Brandon McGhee

Gregorius Shade on Anfu Road (52 Anfu Rd 安福路52号) is great with an antique retro vibe in there and the coffee is superb. The music is always soothing. They often play classical music and some jazz, which I love.

Brandon McGhee

Suggest a good eating option here? Shanghai offers a wide variety of delicious food options, making it difficult to make a decision. However, as a foreigner who frequently enjoys Chinese food at home (my wife is from Shanghai and is an excellent cook), I often opt for Western or international cuisine when dining out. My current go-to is a bit unexpected because it's older and maybe underrated, but I love Chartres Garden (268 Fuxing Rd W. 复兴西路268号) on the corner of Fuxing and Huashan roads. The place is badly in need of renovation, but the dusty, gaudy interior has a certain charm to it that I find irresistible. More importantly, I think the food is fantastic and consistent, with great service staff. If the interior doesn't suit your tastes, get a table outside and pretend you are in Paris. It's lovely. I've never had a mediocre meal there. I recently had a private dinner at 八 by 8 (Unit 102-1, Bldg 1, 691 Jianguo Rd W. 建国西路691号1幢102-1单元), which isn't exactly in my neighborhood but it was amazing. Highly recommend it if you can get a reservation.

Brandon McGhee

Where do you shop in your neighborhood? I don't shop. I'm a bit of a commercial minimalist, to be honest. I try to buy only what I need, and the reality is, I don't need much anymore. I've whittled down my personal belongings to the bare essentials, and anything that is left is like 15 years old... But I do like to browse stores and look at beautiful things and think about their carbon footprint and how polluted the supply chain is... Kidding! I like the kleeklee-friends shop that recently opened next to RAC in the courtyard on Anfu Rd (322 Anfu Rd 安福路322号). They have some lovely objects in there from interesting designers and indie brands, among others.

Brandon McGhee

I love taking my son to the Supreme shop (291 Fumin Rd 富民路291号). It always smells good in there. The aromatic branding is on point. I never buy anything, but I enjoy watching the kids skate in the bowl and the people loitering outside. It's a vibe for sure. There is a lovely record shop, fRUITYSHOP (609 Changle Rd, 长乐路609号) on Changle Road, between Changshu and Fumin roads.

Brandon McGhee

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work? I love live jazz, so I usually recommend Heyday Jazz Bar (50 Tai'an Rd 泰安路50号). They always have interesting acts there and it's chill.