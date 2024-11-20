'Home to Luxury' party brings out the stars

With a star-studded lineup including Asian superstar RAIN, pop singer Faye Chan Wen-ting and Michelin-starred chefs, the three-day event has not only broken records in brand participation, guest attendance, and member sales but also solidified Hang Lung Properties' position in the luxury market, driving business growth and enhancing customer experience within the upscale retail sector.

Plaza 66, one of Shanghai's premier luxury shopping destinations, hosted the 2024 "Home to Luxury" annual grand party last week.

Since its debut in 2017, Plaza 66's "Home To Luxury" gala has become a landmark event on luxury retail calendar. Initially launched to celebrate the mall's extensive renovation, it has since evolved into a showcase of global luxury, featuring iconic themes and collaborations with top-tier brands.

Over the years, the event has introduced experiences from futuristic installations to exclusive product launches, consistently setting new standards for luxury retail in China.

The 2024 gala raised the bar with its most ambitious lineup to date. Over the course of three days, Plaza 66 dazzled guests with a blend of star power, culinary artistry, and exclusive brand showcases.

RAIN opened the event with an electrifying performance, while pop singer Chan captivated the audience with her timeless hits. Michelin-starred chefs Stefan Stiller, Tom Ryu, and Jérôme Tauvron delivered culinary masterpieces that blended Eastern and Western influences.