﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

'Home to Luxury' party brings out the stars

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  13:51 UTC+8, 2024-11-20       0
RAIN and pop singer Faye Chan Wen-ting got the party started in style at Plaza 66, which continues to set trends and improve the customer experience in the luxury retail sector.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  13:51 UTC+8, 2024-11-20       0

Plaza 66, one of Shanghai's premier luxury shopping destinations, hosted the 2024 "Home to Luxury" annual grand party last week.

With a star-studded lineup including Asian superstar RAIN, pop singer Faye Chan Wen-ting and Michelin-starred chefs, the three-day event has not only broken records in brand participation, guest attendance, and member sales but also solidified Hang Lung Properties' position in the luxury market, driving business growth and enhancing customer experience within the upscale retail sector.

'Home to Luxury' party brings out the stars

Since its debut in 2017, Plaza 66's "Home To Luxury" gala has become a landmark event on luxury retail calendar. Initially launched to celebrate the mall's extensive renovation, it has since evolved into a showcase of global luxury, featuring iconic themes and collaborations with top-tier brands.

Over the years, the event has introduced experiences from futuristic installations to exclusive product launches, consistently setting new standards for luxury retail in China.

The 2024 gala raised the bar with its most ambitious lineup to date. Over the course of three days, Plaza 66 dazzled guests with a blend of star power, culinary artistry, and exclusive brand showcases.

RAIN opened the event with an electrifying performance, while pop singer Chan captivated the audience with her timeless hits. Michelin-starred chefs Stefan Stiller, Tom Ryu, and Jérôme Tauvron delivered culinary masterpieces that blended Eastern and Western influences.

'Home to Luxury' party brings out the stars

International luxury brands brought their A-game, presenting interactive installations and exclusive launches. Van Cleef & Arpels introduced a whimsical collection through a playful interactive display, while Dior's gilded photo booth captured moments of timeless elegance. Valentino, Celine, and Moncler added to the immersive experience, each unveiling themed activations that highlighted their brand heritage.

The 2024 edition was more than a celebration of style — it was a strategic business success for Plaza 66 and its parent company, Hang Lung Properties. By combining luxury, exclusivity, and customer engagement, the event demonstrated its capacity to drive business growth and strengthen brand partnerships.

The three-day gala achieved record-breaking results in membership sales, with exclusive shopping perks such as triple and double reward points during the event significantly boosting customer spending. Hang Lung reported its highest-ever guest attendance for the event, reflecting Plaza 66’s strong appeal among affluent individuals. The presence of over 100 luxury brands, including exclusive launches and limited-edition items, underscored the plaza’s position as a vital partner in the high-end retail ecosystem.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Valentino
Van Cleef & Arpels
Celine
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     