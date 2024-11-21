Explore nature at its finest at Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden

The popular attraction in Songjiang District is holding a variety of events to encourage visitors to connect with nature and explore the beauty of its colorful autumn landscape.

Ti Gong

"Picking" autumn, venturing into the wild, or enjoying the fun of climbing trees and jumping around the treetops? All these await at Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden!

Ti Gong

Tree climbing will be allowed from this weekend to early December. Tree climbing classes involve learning how to use ropes, buckles, and a variety of gear, and the best ways to ascend and descend, with the ultimate goal of freely moving around the treetops.

Ti Gong

Visitors can learn about the history of tree climbing as a sport, the camphor tree, and outdoor skills. The garden is also seeking photographs that depict its natural landscape through March, and the most beautiful tree will be chosen from the collection.

Ti Gong

Roses, bougainvillea, globe amaranths, cosmos, and hibiscus are all in full bloom now. The delicate purple flowers of the sage sway gently in the breeze, creating a dreamlike scene; globe amaranth add a vibrant splash of color with their long-lasting beauty; and the different varieties of plants in their various shapes and colors create a canvas of splendid hues.

Ti Gong

The flowers not only look like ornaments, but also serve as nectar plants. Gardeners carefully place these species around the garden, allowing them to beautify the area while also providing energy and habitat for a variety of pollinating insects.

Ti Gong

Have you tried one of the city's most popular activities – "picking" autumn? The garden's autumn exploration tours, held every weekend, invite families to collect leaves and fruits, place them in bags, experience their distinct autumn flavor, and identify plants laden with red, yellow, purple, and crystal-like fruits.

On Saturday, the garden will host seed-themed picture book reading activities, and visitors can experience the "All Things in Seeds: The 2024 Chenshan Botanical Garden Seed Exhibition." There will also be courses on Shanghai's wetlands and ecology.

Ti Gong