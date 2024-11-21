﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Explore nature at its finest at Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:24 UTC+8, 2024-11-21       0
The popular attraction in Songjiang District is holding a variety of events to encourage visitors to connect with nature and explore the beauty of its colorful autumn landscape.
Ti Gong

A splash of color at Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden.

"Picking" autumn, venturing into the wild, or enjoying the fun of climbing trees and jumping around the treetops? All these await at Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden!

Ti Gong

Children learn about plants and seeds in the garden.

Tree climbing will be allowed from this weekend to early December.

Tree climbing classes involve learning how to use ropes, buckles, and a variety of gear, and the best ways to ascend and descend, with the ultimate goal of freely moving around the treetops.

Ti Gong

Postcards with plant elements.

Visitors can learn about the history of tree climbing as a sport, the camphor tree, and outdoor skills.

The garden is also seeking photographs that depict its natural landscape through March, and the most beautiful tree will be chosen from the collection.

Ti Gong

A butterfly on a flower makes a wonderful photograph.

Roses, bougainvillea, globe amaranths, cosmos, and hibiscus are all in full bloom now. The delicate purple flowers of the sage sway gently in the breeze, creating a dreamlike scene; globe amaranth add a vibrant splash of color with their long-lasting beauty; and the different varieties of plants in their various shapes and colors create a canvas of splendid hues.

Ti Gong

Activities at the garden include collecting fruits and leaves.

The flowers not only look like ornaments, but also serve as nectar plants. Gardeners carefully place these species around the garden, allowing them to beautify the area while also providing energy and habitat for a variety of pollinating insects.

Ti Gong

Leaves turn red in the autumn sunshine.

Have you tried one of the city's most popular activities – "picking" autumn?

The garden's autumn exploration tours, held every weekend, invite families to collect leaves and fruits, place them in bags, experience their distinct autumn flavor, and identify plants laden with red, yellow, purple, and crystal-like fruits.

On Saturday, the garden will host seed-themed picture book reading activities, and visitors can experience the "All Things in Seeds: The 2024 Chenshan Botanical Garden Seed Exhibition." There will also be courses on Shanghai's wetlands and ecology.

Ti Gong

Classes will be held on the city's wetlands.

If you go

Venue: Chenshan Botanic Garden 辰山植物园

Opening hours: 8am-5:30pm

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway, Songjiang District 松江区辰花公路3888号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
