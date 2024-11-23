﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Enjoy a refreshing cuppa at TeaFest Shanghai

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:03 UTC+8, 2024-11-23       0
With the mercury continuing to dip in Shanghai, it is a real delight to sip a cup of fine tea with its scent lingering in the air.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:03 UTC+8, 2024-11-23       0

With the mercury continuing to dip in Shanghai, it is a real delight to sip a cup of fine tea with its scent lingering in the air.

TeaFest Shanghai, a real tea extravaganza, has opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) and will run through November 25. It brings together a variety of exquisite teas from across the nation and an array of tea-themed activities.

It features the latest tea drinks and innovative beverages, roadshows as well as cultural and creative, fashion and guochao (China-chic) products.

Among these, Zherong County in east China's Fujian Province brings its fragrant and mellow high mountain tea to the tea carnival and is staging local tea art performance onsite the TeaFest Shanghai.

Enjoy a refreshing cuppa at TeaFest Shanghai
Ti Gong

A tea art ceremony performance by a Zherong tea artist.

It is an important part of China's traditional tea-producing areas and an advantage industrial base for white tea, green tea, black tea, and jasmine tea.

Surrounded by mountains and peaks with lush greenery, crystal-clear springs and murmuring streams, it has a forest coverage of 71 percent and an excellent air quality rate of 98 percent.

The sharp temperature variation in day and night, clear air and more than 600,000 mu of pure soil rich in zinc and selenium all contribute to the good quality of Zherong tea.

It is a supply base for more than 10 well-known tea enterprises.

At TeaFest Shanghai, there are also a diverse array of teaware and traditional crafts, offering opportunities to craft personalized tea blends and experience the unique fusion of tea and spirits.

Enjoy a refreshing cuppa at TeaFest Shanghai
Ti Gong

The history of tea picking and brewing is replicated at TeaFest Shanghai.

Chinese tea traditions like diancha, making finely ground powder from processed green tea, is showcased.

If you are looking for some tea refreshment, the ongoing 5th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo at the same venue, serves edible "cultural relics" from mousse cake in the shape of a piece of bronze ware of the Western Zhou Dynasty (c.11th century-770BC) to tiramisu simulating a business tax exemption permit of the Warring States Period (475-221 BC).

There are also dagao (rice cakes), mutton shaomai (steamed dumpling), crème brûlée and almond tofu, soy milk latte, and other creative tofu desserts as a match of tea.

Enjoy a refreshing cuppa at TeaFest Shanghai
Ti Gong

Food in the shape of "cultural relics" is served.

If you go:

Date: Through November 25

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Address: 333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu District 青浦区崧泽大道333号

Admission: Free

Enjoy a refreshing cuppa at TeaFest Shanghai
Ti Gong

Desserts complement tea.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
NECC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     