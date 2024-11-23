Enjoy a refreshing cuppa at TeaFest Shanghai
With the mercury continuing to dip in Shanghai, it is a real delight to sip a cup of fine tea with its scent lingering in the air.
TeaFest Shanghai, a real tea extravaganza, has opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) and will run through November 25. It brings together a variety of exquisite teas from across the nation and an array of tea-themed activities.
It features the latest tea drinks and innovative beverages, roadshows as well as cultural and creative, fashion and guochao (China-chic) products.
Among these, Zherong County in east China's Fujian Province brings its fragrant and mellow high mountain tea to the tea carnival and is staging local tea art performance onsite the TeaFest Shanghai.
It is an important part of China's traditional tea-producing areas and an advantage industrial base for white tea, green tea, black tea, and jasmine tea.
Surrounded by mountains and peaks with lush greenery, crystal-clear springs and murmuring streams, it has a forest coverage of 71 percent and an excellent air quality rate of 98 percent.
The sharp temperature variation in day and night, clear air and more than 600,000 mu of pure soil rich in zinc and selenium all contribute to the good quality of Zherong tea.
It is a supply base for more than 10 well-known tea enterprises.
At TeaFest Shanghai, there are also a diverse array of teaware and traditional crafts, offering opportunities to craft personalized tea blends and experience the unique fusion of tea and spirits.
Chinese tea traditions like diancha, making finely ground powder from processed green tea, is showcased.
If you are looking for some tea refreshment, the ongoing 5th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo at the same venue, serves edible "cultural relics" from mousse cake in the shape of a piece of bronze ware of the Western Zhou Dynasty (c.11th century-770BC) to tiramisu simulating a business tax exemption permit of the Warring States Period (475-221 BC).
There are also dagao (rice cakes), mutton shaomai (steamed dumpling), crème brûlée and almond tofu, soy milk latte, and other creative tofu desserts as a match of tea.
If you go:
Date: Through November 25
Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)
Address: 333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu District 青浦区崧泽大道333号
Admission: Free