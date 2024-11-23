Enjoy a refreshing cuppa at TeaFest Shanghai

With the mercury continuing to dip in Shanghai, it is a real delight to sip a cup of fine tea with its scent lingering in the air.

TeaFest Shanghai, a real tea extravaganza, has opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) and will run through November 25. It brings together a variety of exquisite teas from across the nation and an array of tea-themed activities.

It features the latest tea drinks and innovative beverages, roadshows as well as cultural and creative, fashion and guochao (China-chic) products.

Among these, Zherong County in east China's Fujian Province brings its fragrant and mellow high mountain tea to the tea carnival and is staging local tea art performance onsite the TeaFest Shanghai.