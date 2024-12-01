A show of transforming lives of stray cats and new owners
The "Transforming the Lives of Cats" adoption story exhibition and event opened at Taikoo Li Qiantan in the Pudong New Area over the weekend, telling heartwarming tales between pets, turned from stray animals, and their owners.
The day of May 20, 2023 was a fresh memory for Qing Cai, who found a lonely calico kitten hiding under a car in her community – its eyes covered in grime.
The kitten had lost one eye, but Qing adopted it, named it Tang Tang, and was determined to save its other eye.
"Life on the streets is tough, but every day since Tang Tang became my baby has been sweet," she shared, recounting her journey.
This two-week exhibition features 30 before-and-after photo sets, showcasing the transformation of once-helpless stray animals into beloved pets, including Tang Tang's inspiring journey.
Through these stories of companionship, the exhibition jointly hosted by Boehringer Ingelheim and an NGO "Shanghai Adoption Day," encourages everyone to support adoption over purchase.
It also advocated for the physical and mental well-being of both pets and their owners, and working together to foster a pet-friendly society.
Additionally, the event provides a platform to help nearly 100 cats in urgent need of a new home, giving them the chance to find loving families and begin a fresh new chapter in their lives.
The exhibition highlights the powerful transformation that adoption brings through real, heartfelt stories and photos.
Since the story collection started, it has garnered widespread attention, with submissions pouring in from compassionate individuals, according to the organizers.
"In the past decade, I've rescued over 300 stray animals, and right now, I have more than 20 at home," said Ai Wen.
"Every rescue teaches me something new about life and makes me appreciate its beauty and happiness even more. Since getting involved in the rescues, my daughter has become more independent, kind, and strong. We always say that these furry kids are like little angels in our lives."
According to the latest data from the 2023 China Pet Management White Paper, the number of stray cats in China has surpassed 53 million. These cats, living unstable lives, often lack a sense of security and are prone to anxiety.
If you go:
Address: 1-9, Lane 500, Dongyu Road 东育路500弄1-9号
Exhibition: 11am-8pm, December 1, 7, 8
Adoption: 1pm-6pm, December 7