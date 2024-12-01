A show of transforming lives of stray cats and new owners

The "Transforming the Lives of Cats" adoption story exhibition and event opened at Taikoo Li Qiantan in the Pudong New Area over the weekend, telling heartwarming tales between pets, turned from stray animals, and their owners.

The day of May 20, 2023 was a fresh memory for Qing Cai, who found a lonely calico kitten hiding under a car in her community – its eyes covered in grime.

The kitten had lost one eye, but Qing adopted it, named it Tang Tang, and was determined to save its other eye.

"Life on the streets is tough, but every day since Tang Tang became my baby has been sweet," she shared, recounting her journey.

This two-week exhibition features 30 before-and-after photo sets, showcasing the transformation of once-helpless stray animals into beloved pets, including Tang Tang's inspiring journey.

Through these stories of companionship, the exhibition jointly hosted by Boehringer Ingelheim and an NGO "Shanghai Adoption Day," encourages everyone to support adoption over purchase.

It also advocated for the physical and mental well-being of both pets and their owners, and working together to foster a pet-friendly society.

Additionally, the event provides a platform to help nearly 100 cats in urgent need of a new home, giving them the chance to find loving families and begin a fresh new chapter in their lives.