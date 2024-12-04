Nanjing Rd to distribute millions in New Year shopping coupons

Shanghai residents and tourists can join the 2025 Nanjing Road New Year Countdown celebrations with 21 million yuan (US$2.88 million) in shopping coupons up for grabs.

The annual event, a highlight of the holiday season, combines shopping, entertainment and cultural activities throughout December.

The coupons will be released in two rounds, including special night shopping coupons. Nearly 80 businesses, including major malls and traditional stores, are participating.

Venues such as New World Daimaru and Shanghai New World will accept the vouchers, alongside time-honored local brands including Shao Wan Sheng and Xing Hua Lou.

Nighttime-specific coupons will also be available during the New Year's Eve celebrations. Organizers aim to encourage late-night shopping as stores extend their operating hours to accommodate the festivities.

The road will host its countdown event on December 31. Shops, restaurants, and traditional brands along the pedestrian street will remain open late, offering special promotions.