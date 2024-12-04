Nanjing Rd to distribute millions in New Year shopping coupons
Shanghai residents and tourists can join the 2025 Nanjing Road New Year Countdown celebrations with 21 million yuan (US$2.88 million) in shopping coupons up for grabs.
The annual event, a highlight of the holiday season, combines shopping, entertainment and cultural activities throughout December.
The coupons will be released in two rounds, including special night shopping coupons. Nearly 80 businesses, including major malls and traditional stores, are participating.
Venues such as New World Daimaru and Shanghai New World will accept the vouchers, alongside time-honored local brands including Shao Wan Sheng and Xing Hua Lou.
Nighttime-specific coupons will also be available during the New Year's Eve celebrations. Organizers aim to encourage late-night shopping as stores extend their operating hours to accommodate the festivities.
The road will host its countdown event on December 31. Shops, restaurants, and traditional brands along the pedestrian street will remain open late, offering special promotions.
Popular shopping centers Shanghai No.1 Department Store, Shimao Festival City, and other malls will run discounts, cashback offers, and giveaways to create a festive shopping atmosphere.
Traditional brands will also host special sales. Shao Wan Sheng, for example, will give away vouchers with purchases and introduce New Year gift sets at discounted prices.
The annual collaboration between Nanjing Road E. and Shanghai Museum will feature a collection of limited-edition New Year-themed bags.
The designs draw inspiration from a Western Zhou Dynasty (c.11th century-770 BC) bronze artifact and aim to highlight Shanghai's rich cultural heritage.
Organizers have also partnered with Gaode Taxi to provide 100,000 ride coupons worth 100 yuan each, which can be used for taxi rides after the New Year countdown event.
If you go:
Key date: December 31, late-night shopping and countdown celebration
Venue: Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall
Coupons: Available via participating stores' apps or platforms such as Alipay