A Brazilian's lifestyle near Suzhou Creek

Andre Machado, from the Brazilian capital Brasília, moved to China eight years ago. The 31-year-old entrepreneur spent seven years in Beijing, where he founded a trading company in 2016 and a few years later became a partner in three other companies. Just over a year ago, he relocated to Shanghai to take on a new challenge as managing partner at WD Group. His mission is to expand their operations to 100 restaurants by 2035 while maintaining quality and upholding their core values. He lives in Putuo District because of the views of Suzhou Creek and its peaceful vibe.

Could you introduce your neighborhood? I recently moved from Jing'an District to Zhongtan Road in Putuo District. The reason I moved is because I fell in love with the view of the Suzhou Creek and the peace you feel with it. It is a very calm neighborhood, and it has everything I need, including a pharmacy, a supermarket, a hair salon, a veterinarian, a coffee shop, and even a bakery. There is also a beautiful long sidewalk that goes side by side with the river.

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood? The best thing about living in this neighborhood is getting the chance to live in front of Suzhou River. It gives me a very peaceful feeling. This very calm and green neighborhood with several parks is a wonderful place to restore your energies after a long day at work in a mega city like Shanghai. It definitely gives me the feeling of being at home.

What attraction here should not be missed? Well, there is the 1000 Trees shopping mall that has incredibly beautiful architecture designed by famous architect Thomas Heatherwick. It is like China's sky garden, simply stunning. Another beautiful place is the Environmental Theme Park of Suzhou Creek Mengqing Garden, perfect for a walk or jogging in the middle of nature filled with beautiful trees and flowers. Another stunning park with a beautiful lake is Changfeng Park, there you can even ride a paddle boat.

Each person may have different tastes, but they all want a great cafe. What's your favorite cafe near home? One of my favorites is % ARABICA (1/F, 1000 Trees, 600 Moganshan Rd 莫干山路600号天安千树1层) on Moganshan Road. They have one of the best espresso machines in the world. That's how a great day starts, with a double espresso!

Where should someone eat around here? Putuo has some fantastic dining options. Apart from Latina Brazilian Steakhouse (L1-20-21, 600 Moganshan Rd 莫干山路600号L1-20-21), there is an excellent restaurant of Italian cuisine called Azul Italiano (L1, West area, 600 Moganshan Rd 莫干山路600号西区L1).They have a nice restaurant environment and an amazing Wagyu beef lasagna, my favorite!

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood? An excellent choice for shopping is Global Harbor, Shanghai's biggest mall on Zhongshan Road N. where you can find a nice cinema and many different popular brands like Apple, Coach, Dior, Gucci and many more. For groceries lately I have been going to Shangyou Select and Freshippo both on Zhongtan Road.

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work? Botanical Basket (1/F, 1101 Wuding Rd 武定路1101号1楼) is only 3km away and is a great spot. It is a small bar, but they have more than 100 distinct types of gin, and the service is great. It is ideal for relaxing or enjoying a night out with friends. It's one of my favorite places to enjoy a special gin tonic cocktail.

