﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Win exclusive collectible bookmarks from City News Service and Shanghai Daily!

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  10:47 UTC+8, 2024-12-07       0
These chain-style bookmarks come with beautifully crafted backing cards, inspired by the colors and patterns of the Shanghai Global News Network logo.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  10:47 UTC+8, 2024-12-07       0
SSI ļʱ
Win exclusive collectible bookmarks from City News Service and Shanghai Daily!

Get ready for this weekend's roundup of the latest news and highlights you might have missed.

City News Service's star section, "ICYMI" (In Case You Missed It), is a regular feature every weekend.

ICYMI: Week 39

This week's prize

This week's winners will be entered into a draw to win a set of exclusive bookmarks, featuring unique designs from City News Service and Shanghai Daily. Only six sets are up for grabs – don't miss out!

The City News Service bookmark takes inspiration from its iconic logo, while Shanghai Daily's design celebrates the newspaper's 25th anniversary, showcasing elements of its signature front page. A perfect keepsake for any collector!

These chain-style bookmarks come with beautifully crafted backing cards, inspired by the colors and patterns of the Shanghai Global News Network logo.

Curious about the story behind the Shanghai Global News Network logo? Find out more here:

Shanghai Global News Network unveils new logo and outlines ambitious plans

Click here to start!

Win exclusive collectible bookmarks from City News Service and Shanghai Daily!

A set of custom chain bookmarks by City News Service and Shanghai Daily.

About the Quiz

Using news content from the previous week, we will quiz you, our users, on your knowledge of current affairs and what is happening in your city, and elsewhere.

There are prizes to be won, with the items changing regularly.

Anyone can take part, so challenge yourself or your family, or play with a group of friends or workmates – find out who best has their finger on the pulse of what's happening in this vibrant city, this dynamic nation, and around the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     