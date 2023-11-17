﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Global News Network unveils new logo and outlines ambitious plans

The Shanghai Global News Network (SGNN) unveiled its new logo and outlined its ambitious plans to enhance international communication and promote cultural exchanges on Friday.
The Shanghai Global News Network (SGNN), a newly established initiative of the Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), unveiled its new logo and outlined its ambitious plans to enhance international communication and promote cultural exchanges on Friday.

The SGNN's vibrant and multi-layered logo embodies the concepts of communication, exchange, integration, and multidimensionality, reflecting SUMG's and SGNN's vision and mission to connect the world through informative and engaging content.

Established on October 26, 2023, at SUMG's 10th anniversary conference, the SGNN represents a pivotal step in the group's deep media integration development.

Committed to fully implementing the central and municipal government's directives regarding propaganda and ideological work, the SGNN aims to bolster the group's international communication capabilities, amplify the effectiveness of external communication, and propel international communication work to new heights.

With the network, SUMG's international communication efforts will be comprehensively coordinated and planned.

By integrating and pooling diverse resources and platforms, the SGNN will strengthen the capacity of foreign communication media, cultivate a portfolio of distinctive, widely reaching, and influential international communication brands, and establish a "two-pronged" international communication system.

The SGNN's endeavors will also foster understanding and friendship between foreigners and Shanghai, while expanding external communication channels.

The SGNN's work will focus on two primary objectives:

Effective Home-Based Communication: The SGNN is committed to serving foreign audiences residing in or visiting Shanghai, ensuring they are well-informed and connected to the city's dynamic tapestry.

Amplifying China's Global Narrative: The SGNN will play a pivotal role in effectively disseminating China's stories, expanding the country's overseas influence, and fostering a deeper understanding of its culture and achievements.

To achieve these goals, the network will leverage the strengths of SUMG's English-language media, including Shanghai Daily, SHINE, and Sixth Tone.

It will also reinforce the construction of municipal international communication projects, such as the City News Service one-stop information service platform and the IP SHANGHAI city image resource-sharing platform.

For English-speaking users, the SGNN will prioritize developing platforms and channels that primarily use English, encompassing the websites, apps, and English accounts of Shanghai Daily/SHINE and Sixth Tone.

Additionally, the English accounts maintained by SUMG's media outlets on third-party platforms in and outside China will be consolidated, forming a robust network of English-language communication channels.

For Chinese-speaking users, the network will leverage the overseas edition of Xinmin Evening News, The Paper's Mingcha, and other Chinese-language foreign communication columns and accounts maintained by SUMG's media entities.

Differentiated strategies will be implemented to cater to the specific needs and interests of diverse Chinese-speaking audiences.

The SGNN will also organize and sponsor a series of international communication and cultural exchange initiatives. In collaboration with esteemed institutions such as Fudan University and Shanghai International Studies University, the network will cultivate a cadre of adept international communication professionals.

Together, they will forge a team of politically astute, globally aware, and highly skilled media professionals. Furthermore, regular talent exchanges between SUMG's media units will foster a shared culture of professional development and excellence in international communication.

The establishment of the SGNN marks a significant milestone for SUMG and Shanghai. It underscores the city's unwavering commitment to sharing China's stories and showcasing its vibrant image to the world.

With its ambitious agenda and strategic approach, the network is poised to play a leading role in bridging cultural divides, fostering global understanding, and promoting international communication.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
