Check out these fun filled winter activities

Overflowing innovative ideas and ingenious combinations of art and pets are transforming the city's cultural venues and malls into magical animal kingdoms, charming cultural hubs, and shining lifestyle gathering places this winter. Follow us to check what are the surprises awaiting us with a little bit of winter magic and have fun!

The Pet Show Pets are increasingly becoming a part of human self-completion and an indispensable role in contemporary society and popular culture. Twenty-four artists have captured the bond between pets and people through their lenses, exploring the wonderful and profound emotional connections intertwined in the contemporary image world. The display aims to deepen the public's understanding of the indispensable role of pets in daily life through the perspective of art.

At the exhibition site, six themed areas and more than 100 works allow the audience to re-examine the important position of pets in our lives while experiencing the artworks up close. Animal photographer Gerrard Gethings' series "Do You Look Like Your Pets?" reveals the incredible bond between pets and us through the fun comparison of human and pet faces. Tim Flach's works further explores the profound connection between animals, plants, humans, and nature, stimulating the audience's deep thinking. And Sophie Gamand captures the funny, interesting, and warm moments when dogs take a bath in her delicate pictures.

If you go: Venue: Fotografiska Shanghai Address: 127 Guangfu Road, Jing'an District 静安区光复路127号 Opening hours: 10:30am-11pm (closed on Mondays), through March 9 Admission: 120 yuan





WINTER DREAMLAND Theme Festive Event A month-long WINTER DREAMLAND theme festive event is going on in Xintiandi with snowy decorative elements and furry forest cartoon figures filling up the Shanghai-style lanes and the neighborhoods.

The area has been turned into a "Winter Dream Theater" full of fun and colorful fairy tales as the event organizer invites visitors to check in at nine landmark spots to collect and spread festive greetings. Outdoor bazaars will be staged throughout the month. The week-long festive Wish Market will be held from December 20 to December 25 with gift stations also available for visitors.

If you go: Venue: Xintiandi Shopping Complex Address 1: Lane 181, Taicang Road, Xintiandi North and South Lane, Huangpu District 黄浦区太仓路181弄新天地北里及南里 Opening hours: 10:00am-11pm, through March 9 Address 1: Xintiandi Wish Market Venue: Xintiandi Style II 新天地时尚二期 Opining Hours: December 20 to December 25, 12pm-21pm Admission: Free

ROLLIN' WILD Carnival Party The first of its kind in the nation, the "9th to meet you, ROLLIN' WILD carnival party" jointly presented by National Geographic and THE HUB provides a new cultural and social venue for people of all ages. Visitors will encounter "inflated animals" at different corners and experience a variety of interactive activities!

It invities people to stop and take photos with colorful and various "inflated" animal art installations in five theme areas, breaking the boundaries of traditional art exhibitions through innovative design concepts.

In the Pocket Park, you will be immersed in the relaxed and joyful atmosphere of the PONGPONG Paradise; while in the shopping center, the Party Dessert Station provides a sweet place to rest. Strolling along the streets, you can also meet penguin messengers at the Penguin Delivery Station or join the lively pig party.

There are not only adorable inflated animals but also a rich variety of food and wine, as well as a pet paradise and charity pet adoption events. A series of sports and pet community activities will be launched, including yoga events to bring fun to those who pursue a healthy lifestyle and joyful pet parades, dog sled races, and pet beauty contests. Vulnerable groups will be invited to participate in creating picture content.

If you go: Venue: THE HUB Address: 688 Shenchang Road, Minhang District 闵行区申长路688号 Opening hours: 10am-10pm, through February 16 Admission: Free





BFC Weekend Bazaar Food lovers can stop at the Bund Financial Center for more than 100 types of Australian food and drink at the Dingdong Fresh Australian Food Festival. Ice cream, cheese, beef and lobster form about two dozen Australian brands and distributors featured. The free event seeks to further enhance customers' awareness for Australia's fresh offerings.

Participants are filling up the weekend bazaar as they have the opportunity to taste a variety of Australian fresh food including Angus beef, lobster and cod, as well as Australian wines and Lakefeld alcohol-free sparkling grape juice for free. Moondarra cheese, a2 milk, Bulla ice cream and Chobani yoghurt, Ashton's apple juice and potato chips are also among the popular import specialities.