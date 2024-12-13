Festive scenes add color to the holiday season

A highlight for people looking for a day out has to be the "Water Forest" of Qingxi Country Park which has reopened after half a year of renovation. Now is the best time to visit.

A fascinating trip to appreciate the gorgeous natural color palette, a photo moment at dreamlike festive scenes or a health pop-up activity? The city has plenty to offer!

A colorful trip to Qingxi Country Park The "Water Forest" of Qingxi Country Park has reopened to the public after half a year of renovation, presenting an enchanting view with colorful hues like a kaleidoscope. Now is the time to appreciate it!

Swamp cypress is gradually turning red, while reeds are at their best. Centering on Dalian Lake, the park is the only wetland-themed park in Shanghai with nearly one third covered by water. Dalian Lake strings wetlands, lakes, forests, fishing ponds, and typical Jiangnan (south of the lower part of Yangtze River) residences. The "Water Forest" is located in the ecological conservation area of Qingxi Country Park, covering more than 60 acres, primarily featuring water-tolerant tree species such as dawn redwood, with a mix of water and forest, and a gathering place for gulls and herons, forming a unique landscape in the city. Address: 500 Zilian Road, Jinze Town, Qingpu District 青浦区金泽镇紫莲路500号 How to get there: The park has five parking lots and P1 is the nearest one to the park. The five parking lots have nearly 500 spaces and they line along Lianxi Highway. Or you can take Metro Line 17 and get off at Oriental Land Station. Then transfer to Jinze No. 7 Bus which will take you directly to the park.

The Great Art of Dunhuang The popular exhibition at the China Art Museum has been extended due to a warm response from the public. It will now run through January 3.

The cultural and art feast which spans 3,000 kilometers in the Pudong New Area brings the ancient Dunhuang culture to life in Shanghai. It features a wide array of rare artifacts from the Dunhuang Academy collection and has created an "experience of Dunhuang in Shanghai" for residents and tourists. Mogao Grottoes, also known as the Thousand-Buddha Caves, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, and a world-renowned cultural and artistic treasure house. The exhibition is the most comprehensive and diverse display of Dunhuang cultural and artistic exhibits in Shanghai to date. Date: 10am-6pm, through January 3 (closed on Mondays) Venue: China Art Museum Address: 205 Shangnan Rd, the Pudong New Area 浦东新区上南路205号

Health and rehabilitation pop-up A pop-up activity and market featuring cutting-edge technologies in health and rehabilitation sectors is held in Minhang District. It integrates display and experience, gathering a variety of hi-tech and health and rehabilitation aids from mobility to bathing and cleaning help, aiming to meet the health and rehabilitation needs of different groups and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

It also targets young people like white-collar workers with neck braces and waist braces to improve their body functions and health. A market is set up and health lectures are held as part of a "happy worry-free house" campaign. The activity is held outdoors, blending the concept of health and rehabilitation with environment and nature. There are also science popularization comics and parent-child activities. As the promotion ambassador, Olympic champion Wu Minxia has appeared to promote a healthy lifestyle. Opening hours: 9am-5pm Venue: East Square of Minhang MIXC Address: 1599 Wuzhong Road, Minhang District 闵行区吴中路1599号

Snowy photo moment Snow is a rare but surprising delight in Shanghai, but wait, you can encounter beautiful and dreamlike moments in some places in the city even if the temperature is not that low!

The INLET in Hongkou District, which is a compound of Shanghai's shikumen (stone gate) alleys, is ushering in the New Year with snow, DIY activities and delicacies. Visitors will see snowy scenes at certain times over this weekend and on December 20, 22, 24 and 25 in a dreamlike and romantic atmosphere. The Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort in coastal Lingang area is decorated and turned into a fairytale world. From lamp post to flowers, everything has been switched to holiday mode with festive ornaments and a carnival. The INLET Address: Intersection of Sichuan Rd N. and Wujin Road, Hongkou District 四川北路武进路口 Shanghai L*SNOW Indoor Skiing Theme Resort Address: No.1-5, Lane 2088, Huchenghuan Road, the Pudong New Area 浦东新区沪城环路2088弄1-5号