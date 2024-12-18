Italian entrepreneur balances serenity and vibrancy in heart of Shanghai

Whether it's a cool place to hang out, have a great meal or add some stylish outfits to her wardrobe, Miriam Krumpf Wright finds everything she needs in and around Yuyuan Road.

Miriam Krumpf Wright, originally from Faenza, Italy, has been a dynamic presence in Shanghai's fashion scene over last decade. After earning a degree in Chinese language and culture from Venice University, Miriam's journey in China began with a role as an interpreter at the Italian Pavilion during the Shanghai World Expo 2010. However, her lifelong passion for fashion and personal style quickly led her to explore opportunities in the city's vibrant fashion industry. Over the years, Miriam has worked with renowned brands such as Uma Wang, 10 Corso Como, and Rick Owens. Her valuable insights and an extensive network laid the foundation for her to establish her own fashion consulting company, The MWK. Through this venture, she offers a comprehensive range of services including wholesale development, styling, visual merchandising, event management, and collaborations. While she primarily supports emerging designers, she also consults established names looking to deepen their impact in the market. Shanghai's fashion scene has been her creative playground for 14 years.

Can you introduce the neighborhood you live in? I live on Yuyuan Road near Wulumuqi Road, wedged between Jing'an District and tree-lined downtown, in the fire station building! Yuyuan Road, with its lush plane trees, 1940s villas and compounds, and small lanes hiding unexpected treasures, is a peaceful and beautiful road to live on. There are some good little restaurants on the road itself and otherwise both our favourites are just a 5 min scooter drive away.

What's the best thing about living in this neighborhood? For me, it's the balance of tranquility and buzz. Yuyuan Road has this peaceful atmosphere with its tree-lined pavements and historic architecture. Yet, just a short walk away, you find yourself in the heart of Shanghai's dynamic energy. There's a sense of community here, and I love meeting the eclectic mix of locals and foreigners who call this area home. Another plus is to have different green areas all around us where I can walk Luna.

What attraction here should not be missed? Well, Jing'an Temple is just one crossroad from our home, we can see its golden roof from our balcony, so that is for sure the biggest attraction not to miss in the area.

What's your favorite cafe near home? On weekend mornings we usually go for a walk with our dog Luna and stop at BAsdBAN (546 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路546号) just down the road from us. Their outdoor seating is perfect for a quiet moment with a coffee, and the atmosphere is always buzzing with cool young people. Their coffee is very good and so is their pastry selection. Dogs are welcome, therefore Luna often finds a friend to play with, furry ones or kids!

Where should someone eat around here? The are many restaurants on Yuyuan Road which we like and all walking distance, starting from The Cannery (Unit 106, 1107 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路1107号106室), passing through the famous Michelin starred Shanghainese restaurant Fu1088 (375 Zhenning Rd 镇宁路375号), until the Japanese Sushi Ren (580 Yuyuan Rd 愚园路580号). Then just five minutes by scooter, you can reach some of our favourites in Shanghai: Bastard (Room 102, No. 30, Lane 319 Jiaozhou Rd 胶州路319弄30号102室) and Yaya's (329 Tongren Rd 铜仁璐329号) in Jing'an or Oha Eatery (23 Anfu Rd 安福路23号) on Anfu Road.

From high fashion to emerging designers, from flowers to fresh produce, where do you shop in your neighborhood? I love exploring the small little shops on Wulumuqi Road, just a short walk or scooter ride from Yuyuan, like Gathering (198 Wulumuqi Rd M. 乌鲁木齐中路198号) for beautiful handcrafted pottery and other objects, or Klee Klee (Unit 101, 322 Anfu Rd 安福路322号101) for beautiful clothes that look at sustainability and natural materials. For high fashion and emerging designers, Maison Dongliang (No. 174, No. 168 Wuyi Rd 武夷路168号174号别墅) is my latest favourite — a beautiful villa-turned-boutique on Wuyi Road where you find established designers like The Row and Margiela, but also new upcoming talents from all over the world. LMDS (1 Taojiang Rd 桃江路1号) has also been a favourite shopping destination of mine for years. For fresh produce and flowers, the two-floored fresh market (318 Wulumuqi Rd M. 乌鲁木齐中路318号) is unbeatable, with the family that runs the stall always giving us their freshest produce. They remind me of the markets back home in Italy and I simply love walking there on the weekend with my husband and leave with everything we need.

Is there a neighborhood place you recommend for a night out or simply a drink after work? For an aperitivo after work, I often meet friends at RAC Allee (Room 301, No. 30, Lane 319 Jiaozhou Rd 胶州路319弄30号301). They have a great deal on wines at half price before 7pm and it's always buzzing with interesting people. I like to sit on their terrace when it's summer and the terrace is fully open with rays of sun coming through and even in the winter when it's closed up and cozy warm. To listen to some amazing vinyl records being spun you can check out Juno (1 Hengshan Rd 衡山路1号) , which is super cozy and always full of creative people dancing the night away. Then, if proper clubbing is what you are looking for, the Mimi room in System is where I go to sweat it out on the dance floor, especially when it's my friends from VOX who are playing the music!

