The Orangeblowfish CEO brings art and vibrant energy to Shanghai

Natalie Lowe is the CEO and co-founder of The Orangeblowfish creative agency. Born and raised in Australia, she had the drive to explore the world right after graduating from university. A few years after arriving in Shanghai, Natalie and her husband started The Orangeblowfish. It is headquartered in Shanghai and has an international team across APAC, North America, and Europe. She offers brand strategy expertise to businesses seeking a strong market presence in China and APAC; combining consumer-focused business strategies with award-winning creative and branding campaigns. She was recently named Campaign Asia-Pacific's 2024 Women To Watch by Campaign Asia and her agency won Bronze as the Greater China Boutique Agency of The Year.

Igor Salikhov

Before we talk about The Orangeblowfish would you please introduce yourself? I was born and raised in Australia and on the last day of my university exams, I booked a one-way flight to Singapore knowing that Asia was going to be my oyster. I then moved to Hong Kong, and Shanghai, with a few stops in Europe and North America along the way. However, for the past 16 years I've been calling Shanghai home. Looking back, I didn't have a plan and to be honest, I'm glad I didn't let that hold me back. I had the drive to explore the world and take on whatever challenges came my way. I was ready to observe and learn. A few years after arriving in Shanghai, my husband and I did the unthinkable. We started The Orangeblowfish and a family – at the same time. Fast forward to today, I feel blessed to be doing what I love, with the people I love, and a business with a talented team.

Igor Salikhov

Why, after living in Shanghai for a few years, did you decide to strike out on your own to build your own company? In 2012, I was doing well career-wise, but I wanted to start a family. I also felt exasperated by how the campaigns were being run the same way in the corporate world. I knew I had to take charge of my future – personally and professionally. My husband wanted a change and to explore his creativity, too. We saw that brands could be using spaces more creatively, whether that be through environmental graphic design (EGD) or experiential storytelling such as interactive installations. Setting up The Orangeblowfish was a bold step because it pushed us as individuals to go beyond our comfort zones and push creative boundaries. At the time, we were thinking about how we could shake things up while having some fun along the way. It has definitely worked out that way.

Courtesy of The Orangeblowfish

What makes Shanghai's business environment so remarkable? What doesn't? Shanghai is spectacularly dynamic and diverse with fast-moving markets. If you're not in it, it can be mighty complex. It's not for the faint-hearted. My team and I work with many Fortune 500 companies – international and local brands – across three sectors: retail, hospitality, and B2B. In a nutshell, these are brands seeking an on-the-ground partner to trust and connect with who also understands how to manage a global brand in China/Asia. It's fascinating and I never stop learning new dimensions to this evolving landscape. On top of this, I'm very much part of the global and local business community. I'm Chair for the Creative Industries and Marketing Committee of the British Chamber of Shanghai, a mentor for female entrepreneurs, Board Advisor for the University of New South Wales, Sydney Alumni Program, and member of Forbes Business Council. I believe that there's so much we can do to connect the rest of the world to Shanghai and China.

What were you trying to bring to the local community? My business partner and I wanted to brighten people's lives and Shanghai by bringing art and vibrant energy to the city. We wanted to show Shanghai and China new ways to connect to local audiences. We help brands unleash the power of creativity using storytelling, art, space, and technology to get client brands talked about. It's been incredible to see how much more Chinese brands are being appreciated not only in China but also globally much more than ever before. What consumers want has become such a major influence and it's great to see how our creative and branding campaigns elevate brands nationally and connect with local communities.

Courtesy of The Orangeblowfish

Courtesy of The Orangeblowfish

What are the biggest challenges setting up a business here? How do you stay motivated? When I first moved to Shanghai, I didn't speak Mandarin. I was fortunate to have a supportive boss and colleagues who helped me learn the language and navigate the business world in China. It was quite daunting to be honest. Over the years, I've come to increasingly see just how important communication is. Being trilingual – I'm fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese, and of course English – definitely helps. Even though Shanghai is international, building relationships and being fully integrated into the city and business community is vital. Setting up a business wasn't the biggest challenge, maintaining it through tough times when the world stopped during the pandemic was. This world is my passion, and I know I need motivation to take time off.

Courtesy of The Orangeblowfish

What was the moment that made you most proud? Aside from setting up The Orangeblowfish, a real boost was to pivot during the pandemic to only focus on three core services, and three sectors: retail, hospitality brands, and B2B. It takes resilience and flexibility to make big decisions and refocus. I'm glad I had the foresight to do that. A few years ago, a business associate said to me, "Learn to say no. What makes or breaks a company, is what you say no to." I think this is valuable as it's another way of focusing on what's going to work and not following tracks that drain your resources.

What are you working on? When people ask me what we do at The Orangeblowfish, I always say: "We do cool shit!" We're working on several creative and branding initiatives to elevate international and local brands. Clients under our portfolio include: Anta Sports Group, Arc'teryx, Hilton Hotel Group, Marriott Hotel Group, Chow Sang Sang and more. Please do check out our WeChat (ID: TheOrangeblowfish) to see all the cool stuff the team's been creating.

Who is a female role model who inspires you? My mother. When the going got tough, she got tougher. No matter what, she would just push through, and she worked harder than anyone else. She never let anyone outwork her. She taught me from a young age to rely on yourself and to take control of your path. I'm so thankful for that core example. I carry it with me always.

Courtesy of The Orangeblowfish