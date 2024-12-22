Feature / Lifestyle

Nanjing Road's discount coupons now available

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:16 UTC+8, 2024-12-22       0
Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road East is offering a large number of discounts for both locals and expats as part of the annual New Year's celebration.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:16 UTC+8, 2024-12-22       0
Nanjing Road's discount coupons now available
Ti Gong

Customers browse and shop at the bustling Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road East is offering a large number of discounts for both locals and expats as part of the annual New Year's celebration.

The "Nanjing Road and You Welcome the New Year" event will run from Wednesday to January 26, 2025, with a total of 21 million yuan (US$2.9 million) in promotional coupons available for use in about 80 shops across the street.

This year, the event has been designed to encourage more shopping and stimulate the city's night economy, with promotions extending into the late hours on New Year's Eve.

The coupons come in two types: large and small value vouchers, designed to cover a wide range of stores and enhance shopping convenience.

The first wave of coupons will be available on Wednesday at 10am via the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street Alipay mini-program.

The initial release will include 15,000 vouchers worth 550 yuan for an 800-yuan purchase and 10,000 vouchers worth 200 yuan for a 300-yuan purchase. These can be used from December 27, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

Nanjing Road's discount coupons now available
Ti Gong

The shopping street is filled with a large number of people.

On December 30, another batch of special New Year's Eve coupons will be released. These vouchers, valued at 500 yuan for a 1,000-yuan purchase, will be available in a limited quantity of 3,000 and can be used from 7pm until the stores close on December 31.

A second wave of coupons, with the same value as the first batch, will be released on January 15, 2025, and valid from January 17 to January 26.

Expats and residents can visit the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street mini-program on Alipay to participate. After completing the registration, users can quickly grab the coupons, which will be stored in their Alipay wallet.

Each person can buy only one coupon per round, and each coupon can only be used once per purchase.

These promotional coupons can be redeemed at more than 80 participating shops, including top malls like New World City and New World Daimaru, as well as well-known restaurants and flagship stores like Xing Hua Lou and Häagen-Dazs. Many businesses are offering additional discounts or promotions, so shoppers can combine these with the coupons to maximize their savings.

Nanjing Road's discount coupons now available
Ti Gong

Shoppers purchase various items at the popular Sanyang Food Store, known for its local delicacies.

How to Register:

1. Visit the "Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street" (南京路步行街) mini-program on Alipay starting on the dates listed.

2. After completing registration, grab your coupons before they run out.

3. Use the coupons at participating stores from the specified dates.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Alipay
Nanjing Road
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     