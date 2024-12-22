Nanjing Road's discount coupons now available
Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road East is offering a large number of discounts for both locals and expats as part of the annual New Year's celebration.
The "Nanjing Road and You Welcome the New Year" event will run from Wednesday to January 26, 2025, with a total of 21 million yuan (US$2.9 million) in promotional coupons available for use in about 80 shops across the street.
This year, the event has been designed to encourage more shopping and stimulate the city's night economy, with promotions extending into the late hours on New Year's Eve.
The coupons come in two types: large and small value vouchers, designed to cover a wide range of stores and enhance shopping convenience.
The first wave of coupons will be available on Wednesday at 10am via the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street Alipay mini-program.
The initial release will include 15,000 vouchers worth 550 yuan for an 800-yuan purchase and 10,000 vouchers worth 200 yuan for a 300-yuan purchase. These can be used from December 27, 2024, to January 5, 2025.
On December 30, another batch of special New Year's Eve coupons will be released. These vouchers, valued at 500 yuan for a 1,000-yuan purchase, will be available in a limited quantity of 3,000 and can be used from 7pm until the stores close on December 31.
A second wave of coupons, with the same value as the first batch, will be released on January 15, 2025, and valid from January 17 to January 26.
Expats and residents can visit the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street mini-program on Alipay to participate. After completing the registration, users can quickly grab the coupons, which will be stored in their Alipay wallet.
Each person can buy only one coupon per round, and each coupon can only be used once per purchase.
These promotional coupons can be redeemed at more than 80 participating shops, including top malls like New World City and New World Daimaru, as well as well-known restaurants and flagship stores like Xing Hua Lou and Häagen-Dazs. Many businesses are offering additional discounts or promotions, so shoppers can combine these with the coupons to maximize their savings.
How to Register:
1. Visit the "Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street" (南京路步行街) mini-program on Alipay starting on the dates listed.
2. After completing registration, grab your coupons before they run out.
3. Use the coupons at participating stores from the specified dates.