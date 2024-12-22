Nanjing Road's discount coupons now available

Shanghai's iconic Nanjing Road East is offering a large number of discounts for both locals and expats as part of the annual New Year's celebration.

The "Nanjing Road and You Welcome the New Year" event will run from Wednesday to January 26, 2025, with a total of 21 million yuan (US$2.9 million) in promotional coupons available for use in about 80 shops across the street.

This year, the event has been designed to encourage more shopping and stimulate the city's night economy, with promotions extending into the late hours on New Year's Eve.

The coupons come in two types: large and small value vouchers, designed to cover a wide range of stores and enhance shopping convenience.

The first wave of coupons will be available on Wednesday at 10am via the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street Alipay mini-program.

The initial release will include 15,000 vouchers worth 550 yuan for an 800-yuan purchase and 10,000 vouchers worth 200 yuan for a 300-yuan purchase. These can be used from December 27, 2024, to January 5, 2025.