Start the new year with lots of fun and joy!

Shanghai residents will be spoiled for choice as they celebrate the arrival of 2025 and bid farewell to 2024 with a range of activities sure to please all members of the family.

Parks, tourist attractions and malls across the city are ready for the year-end and New Year celebrations. From exhibitions to citywalks and health runs, there are plenty of options for everyone.

Ti Gong

Zoo Walk In traditional Chinese culture, different animals represent different meanings and blessings.

For example, cranes are often seen as symbols of longevity, while tigers are synonymous with vitality and might. Have you ever imagined starting the New Year with a unique Zoo Walk? Here it is! On the early morning of January 1, people will be invited to step into a vibrant and spirited animal world, becoming the first batch of visitors to the Shanghai Zoo in the New Year, and having a special "date" with the auspicious animals. On New Year's morning, the atmosphere of the New Year will envelops the zoo! The little animals wake up under the first rays of the New Year's sun, some busily rushing to their "work stations," and some leisurely enjoying breakfast. In the early morning when the animals are most energetic, people will traverse through various corners based on hints, discern directions, plan routes, find those auspicious animals, and check in for good fortune and blessings.

If you go: Date: 7am-9:30am, January 1

Venue: Shanghai Zoo Address: 2381 Hongqiao Road, Changning District 上海市长宁区虹桥路2381号

Ti Gong

Climbing activities It has been a tradition to host climbing activities on the first day of the New Year in the city.

As "climbing high" denotes growth and new accomplishments in Chinese culture, it is a New Year custom. On the first day of the New Year, an ascent activity will be held at the iconic Oriental Pearl TV Tower, with people's good wishes for the New Year expressed. An ascent event will also be held at Sheshan Hill National Forest Park. At Dishui Lake of Lingang Area, a health run stretching about eight kilometers will be held to usher in the first rays of sunshine of 2025, setting three groups, namely individuals, parent-child and group runners. People can check the WeChat account of these attractions to apply.

If you go: Venue: Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Sheshan Hill National Forest Park, Dishui Lake

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Acanthaceae Plant Exhibition Chenshan Botanical Garden's first exhibition of acanthaceae plants, "Hidden Elves," will run through January 6, unveiling the mystery of acanthaceae plants and allowing people to appreciate the diversity and unique charm of this plant group.

Acanthaceae plants are one of the most diverse, widely distributed, morphologically and ecologically varied families among angiosperms, with over 4,000 species discovered worldwide, ranking among the top 12 most diverse angiosperm families globally. Chenshan began to introduce and collect acanthaceae plants as a specialized group in 2016 and has now collected and conserved 32 genera and 120 species (including varieties), with approximately 70 species on display in this exhibition. Visitors will be led to understand the diversity of acanthaceae plants and their integration into daily life. The exhibition will showcase the applications of acanthaceae plants in art, life, medicine, and other fields, as well as their long-standing relationship with humans.

If you go: Opening hours: 8am-5:30pm, through January 6 Venue: Chenshan Botanic Garden Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway, Songjiang District 松江区辰花公路3888号

Ti Gong

Jade Exhibition Jade is a unique and fascinating category of artifacts in Chinese civilization, with its brilliant presence in the prehistoric cultures of Hongshan, Liangzhu, Shijiahe, and more. The essence of jade culture has also been passed down to the present day, deeply influencing people's tastes and character.

The "Spirits of Heaven and Earth, Splendor of the Yangtze and Han Rivers – Wuhan Museum's Collection of Jade Exhibition" will meet the public at the Shanghai History Museum starting from December 27, bringing a gentle temperament to the winter of Shanghai. The exhibition is divided into three parts: "Sacred Spirits of Heaven and Earth – Jade for Rituals," "Exquisite Craftsmanship - Jade Decorations," and "Warm and Beautiful – Jade Ornaments." It will present over 110 exquisite pieces of jade from the Wuhan Museum collection, dating from ancient times to the Ming and Qing dynasties, allowing visitors to appreciate the craftsmanship of jade from different eras up close and to fully experience the long and profound history of Chinese jade culture.

If you go: Date: 9am-5pm, through March 2 Venue: Shanghai History Museum Address: 325 Nanjing Rd W., Huangpu District 黄浦区南京西路325号

Ti Gong

Countdown Concert As the New Year approaches, the "Joyful Jiangnan · Welcoming 2025" New Year's Eve concert will herald the start of 2025 at Shanghai International Automobile City, turning the venue into a sea of joy with a passionate and festive atmosphere.

The audio-visual feast will provide people with a festive celebration that integrates culture, art, shopping, and leisure, ushering in the year of 2025 with laughter and joy on New Year's Eve, and together step into a new era of hope and dreams. Artistic brushstrokes will interweave with the colors of life, and melodious melodies will flow through the air. The concert is sequenced with four major thematic chapters, bringing together independent musicians, youth idol girl groups, artists, and children from the Dream Drama Club, who will use music, dance, poetry recitation, and other art forms to tell the touching story of time, dreams, and the future nurtured by Jiangnan (south of the lower part of Yangtze River) culture.

If you go: The concert will reach a climax with a countdown and lucky draws. Date: 8pm-1am, December 31 Vneue: Life Hub@Anting Address: 1055 Moyu Rd S., Anting Town 安亭镇墨玉南路1055号

Ti Gong

Fireworks Show There is probably nothing more romantic than a dazzling fireworks show to start the New Year and here is one!

At Shanghai Happy Valley, a spectacular fireworks show will illuminate the sky on the last night of the year, while a drone show featuring a thousand drones will create an exciting atmosphere for the New Year on the first day of year 2025. There will also be float parades and winter electronic music parties. The intangible cultural heritage fire pot performance is equally captivating: breaking charcoal, igniting fire, shaking the pot... Against the night sky, the breathtaking scene of "fire trees and silver flowers" unfolds passionately. With every lift and shake, every turn and moment, flames instantly rise, transforming into a sky full of "stars" that sparkle and shine with a dazzling array of colors!

If you go: Venue: Shanghai Happy Valley Address: 888 Linhu Road, Songjiang District 松江区林湖路888号

Ti Gong

International Ice and Snow Festival The venue has been adorned with colorful lights, and people are invited to open up a new world of ice skating amidst the neon glow.

Nearly 1,000 square meters of outdoor ice rink at Sinar Mas Plaza are open to ice and snow sports enthusiasts. With 12 "Super Weekends" and over 50 ice and snow themed events, it will bring everyone more fresh experiences, injecting new vitality and trends into traditional ice and snow activities. The 6th Shanghai Magnolia International Ice and Snow Festival collaborates with brands from various countries to hold a winter-themed trendy market, striving to inherit the unique ice and snow culture. It innovatively builds a winter social platform, carrying a new lifestyle for the winter season in Shanghai. One of the highlights of this ice and snow festival is the innovative integration of basketball elements into ice and snow sports.