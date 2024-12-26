Discover the free mandarin course by CNS

Recently, our host Arina Yakupova graduated from the beginner level of the Chinese language program organized by CNS. She is excited to share her skills with you. If you are interested in joining this program, which is free for our audience, watch this video to get all the information.

Registration opens in the last week of each month, with only 50 spots available, ensuring a focused and high-quality learning environment. Interested individuals can sign up and filling out a registration form with their personal details and language proficiency. Originally launched in Shanghai, this program has gained significant popularity and is now available nationwide.

Program Highlights

Personalized Learning: The program offers personalized online classes, either one-on-one or in pairs, to ensure that each student's unique needs are met. Before starting, students' Chinese proficiency levels are assessed to tailor the curriculum accordingly.

Flexible Schedule: With classes lasting three months and a total of eight lessons, students can choose their preferred times, making it easy to fit into any schedule. Each lesson lasts one hour and covers listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills.

Self-Study Support: Participants receive a Super Chinese VIP account, providing additional resources for self-study and reinforcing what is learned in class.

Cultural Insights: To enhance engagement, the program includes fascinating insights into Chinese culture, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the language.

学习快乐!It means "Happy study" in Chinese!