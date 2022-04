Today Emma speaks and Jamie Hoel discuss hyper-vigilance (that constant state of alert), why little things feel big, and simple techniques to help manage anxiety.

Welcome to MENTAL in Lockdown. These relaxed chats with mental health professionals around Shanghai are here to help. Stay tuned for more topics and tips on staying sane in the madness of the moment.

