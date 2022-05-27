Parental stress in lockdown and how to survive it, with George Hu

There's nothing easy about parenting. Throw lockdown into the mix and everything becomes harder. Emma spoke with Dr George Hu about the pressure on parents.

There's nothing easy about parenting. Throw lockdown into the mix and everything becomes harder. While there are some lifts across the city, between online learning, working from home, and the continued global presence of COVID, there's no immediate end in sight. Emma spoke with Dr George Hu, Department Chair of Mental Health at Shanghai United Family Pudong Hospital and President of Shanghai International Mental Health Association, about the pressure on parents and why getting through a day is more than enough.

