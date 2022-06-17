How to have a great day at work, with Cecilia Ding

No matter how much you love your job, returning to the workplace after months at home comes with its baggage. Emma spoke with Cecilia Ding about how to have a great day at work.

Welcome to MENTAL in Lockdown. These relaxed chats with mental health professionals around Shanghai are here to help. Stay tuned for more topics and tips on staying sane in the madness of the moment.

No matter how much you love your job, returning to the workplace after months at home comes with its baggage. For the last episode in our lockdown series, Emma spoke with Counselor and Life Coach Cecilia Ding about mixed emotions and how to have a great day at work.

For Individual, Couple or Family sessions in English or Mandarin, visit HERE for Online sessions only at this time.

As Cecilia mentions, mindfulness slows our fight and flight instinct, allowing us to calmly access analytical parts of the brain. Daily practice of a simple exercise like the one below will help you to execute the SAGE steps more mindfully over time.



5, 4, 3, 2, 1 Senses

To increase awareness and ground yourself in the present moment, list 5 things you see, 4 things you hear, 3 things you feel, 2 things you smell, and 1 thing you taste.

And for more on mental health catch up with Emma Leaning is MENTAL. Why not stay in the present moment and start HERE? Emma's interview with Dr. Laura Ruesjas-Lukasik about why mindfulness matters more than ever.