News / Nation

China to build more national air monitoring stations

Xinhua
  18:21 UTC+8, 2022-06-17       0
China plans to build eight new national atmosphere background watch stations by the end of 2025 to strengthen greenhouse gas observation.
Xinhua
  18:21 UTC+8, 2022-06-17       0

China plans to build eight new national atmosphere background watch stations by the end of 2025 to strengthen greenhouse gas observation, according to the country's meteorological authority.

The stations are set up to monitor dozens of elements, including greenhouse gases, reactive gas ozone, aerosols and solar radiation. Scientists usually select station sites far away from human activities and pollution sources.

The China Meteorological Administration has established seven such stations across the country, with a new one to be built soon.

The eight planned stations, including one in the South China Sea and one in the East China Sea, will help China achieve full coverage of 16 key climate observation areas, said the administration.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     