News / Nation

China issues diagnosis guidelines for unexplained severe hepatitis in children

CGTN
  13:14 UTC+8, 2022-06-17       0
China has issued diagnosis and treatment guidelines for acute severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children (ASHep-UA) to prepare for any potential cases.
CGTN
  13:14 UTC+8, 2022-06-17       0

China has issued diagnosis and treatment guidelines for acute severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children (ASHep-UA) to prepare for any potential cases, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Thursday.

There are no reported cases of the disease in China so far.

Worldwide, 650 probable cases had been reported from 33 countries and regions between April 5 and May 26, 2022, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO assesses the risk at the global level as moderate.

The typical signs of the mysterious are dark urine, light stool, vomiting and jaundice. The common symptoms also include fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain and other gastrointestinal symptoms, according to the WHO and the NHC.

Although the cases are rare, they can be severe. Out of the 650 cases, at least 38 children had required liver transplants and nine died, the WHO said.

Most of the reported cases appear to be unrelated, and extensive epidemiological investigations are underway to identify common exposures, risk factors or links between cases, the WHO said.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     