Raising a glass to the front house sommeliers

Wine Universe by Little Somms kicked off a concept in 2018 whereby the focus is all on a "sommeliers' work in the front house."

Wine Universe by Little Somms kicked off a concept in 2018 whereby the focus is all on a “sommeliers’ work in the front house.”

Wine industry professionals and avid vino lovers have gathered regularly at the bistro since it first opened. The team saw the brand’s market potential and quickly expanded the scale by opening a few more bistros in different cities.

In Shanghai, the team spotted an ideal location on Panyu Road and opened up another concept — OXO by Little Somms. OXO represents oxidization and oxygen, indicating the wine bistro’s direction on the introduction of oxidative wines.

Oxidation has moved far beyond bad corks and flaws to become a sophisticated tool that can be used to impart differences in a wine umami, nuttiness or unique characteristics.



Yang Di / SHINE

“Oxidative” is a term denoting a white wine that has been deliberately exposed to oxygen, which leads to extra richness, complexity and umami-driven aromas and flavors. The most famous wines known for their oxidative winemaking use includes sherry, port wine and Madeira, which are prominently featured at OXO.

Though the concept is driven by fortified-, oxidative-style wines, OXO also picks premium, boutique wines from any grape and from anywhere around the world in order to respect every customer’s taste and need. Their premium wine by the glass program allows wine lovers to try high-level wines as opposed to traditionally offering a higher price of wine by the bottle only. A Coravin is used by the team to serve some of the premium wines a glass at a time without the oxidation of the remaining wine in the bottle. Meanwhile, a selection of Barolo, Brunello di Montalcino and Riojas are also available to try for around 150 yuan a glass.



Yang Di / SHINE

The Cantonese food here is designed to go with the premium wine tasting, as well as the expressive sherries and port wines. The cuisine’s diverse texture and flavor also helps to enhance the experience when matching with their wine selection. A group of friends can easily pick several tasty dishes from poached squid, crispy pork intestines, to steamed shrimp with garlic over a mouthwatering selection of wines.



Info

Opening hours: 11:30am-2:30pm, 5:30pm-1:30am

Tel: 6107-9961

Address: 483 Panyu Rd

Average price: 350 yuan