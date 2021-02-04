Go where the world really is, your oyster

Anyone with a craving for molluscs should have been to or heard of Shanghai's first dedicated oyster bar The Plump Oyster.

Anyone with a craving for molluscs should have been to or heard of Shanghai’s first dedicated oyster bar The Plump Oyster, where you can sit comfortably around the bar and watch staff shuck oysters.

Owner Rudy Guo recently opened another Plump Oyster on Huaihai Road M., after eight years of operation, and continues to provide customers with premium seafood offering.

Guo is a veteran restaurateur who began offering a large selection of freshly shucked oysters at his first restaurant, Osteria, in 2008, and then later on at The Plump Oyster in 2013. Though premium seafood regularly features in the best restaurants in town, Guo arguably has the widest selection on offer.



Yang Di / SHINE

The new outpost, outside Ambassy Court, is decked with mood lighting and comfy seats. The space features five private rooms, two of which even offer karaoke facilities for enthusiastic locals.

The several different species of oysters is the prime reason to dine here. They vary in taste, texture and salinity, and obviously carry all the natural flesh flavors and original sea-fresh texture of this mollusk.

The restaurant serves around 12 varieties of oysters each day, including Kumamoto from Chapman Cove, United States — which has a fruity, creamy taste with a smooth texture and clean aftertaste, Moana Blue Pearl from North Island, New Zealand — that has plump meat and a fresh, crisp flavor with a sweet creamy finish; and the famous Gillardeau oyster from Marennes-Oleron, France, that is succulent, salty sweet, with a hazelnut aftertaste and a firmer texture.



Yang Di / SHINE

The restaurant picks eight kinds of white wines that pair nicely with the oysters but in every case the wines are nicely balanced with good acidity and a dose of minerality. Besides, orders of freshly flown-in New Zealand scampi, Canadian spot prawns, sea urchin and caviar will not disappoint.

The Plump Oyster equally takes care of its meat lovers with their extensive menu.

Start with the Spanish fermin ham and chorizo board, and save space of their signature bone marrow, beef wellington or the M6+ Australian wagyu tomahawk steak for a big table to share. Everything you choose will leave you feeling full and satisfied.

I almost forgot to mention their exceptional French fries that maintain a fresh, salty taste with the right amount of herbs such as rosemary.



Info

Opening hours: 5pm-1am (weekdays); 12am-1am (weekends)

Tel: 6439-9032

Address: 1500 Huaihai Rd M.

Average price: 550 yuan (US$77.32)