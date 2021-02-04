Feature / Taste

Go where the world really is, your oyster

Yang Di
Yang Di
  00:01 UTC+8, 2021-02-04       0
Anyone with a craving for molluscs should have been to or heard of Shanghai's first dedicated oyster bar The Plump Oyster.
Yang Di
Yang Di
  00:01 UTC+8, 2021-02-04       0

Anyone with a craving for molluscs should have been to or heard of Shanghai’s first dedicated oyster bar The Plump Oyster, where you can sit comfortably around the bar and watch staff shuck oysters.

Owner Rudy Guo recently opened another Plump Oyster on Huaihai Road M., after eight years of operation, and continues to provide customers with premium seafood offering.

Guo is a veteran restaurateur who began offering a large selection of freshly shucked oysters at his first restaurant, Osteria, in 2008, and then later on at The Plump Oyster in 2013. Though premium seafood regularly features in the best restaurants in town, Guo arguably has the widest selection on offer.

Go where the world really is, your oyster
Yang Di / SHINE

The restaurant is decked with mood lighting and comfy seats.

The new outpost, outside Ambassy Court, is decked with mood lighting and comfy seats. The space features five private rooms, two of which even offer karaoke facilities for enthusiastic  locals.

The several different species of oysters is the prime reason to dine here. They vary in taste, texture and salinity, and obviously carry all the natural flesh flavors and original sea-fresh texture of this mollusk.

The restaurant serves around 12 varieties of oysters each day, including Kumamoto from Chapman Cove, United States — which has a fruity, creamy taste with a smooth texture and clean aftertaste, Moana Blue Pearl from North Island, New Zealand — that has plump meat and a fresh, crisp flavor with a sweet creamy finish; and the famous Gillardeau oyster from Marennes-Oleron, France, that is succulent, salty sweet, with a hazelnut aftertaste and a firmer texture.

Go where the world really is, your oyster
Yang Di / SHINE

The restaurant serves around 12 varieties of oysters each day.

The restaurant picks eight kinds of white wines that pair nicely with the oysters but in every case the wines are nicely balanced with good acidity and a dose of minerality. Besides, orders of freshly flown-in New Zealand scampi, Canadian spot prawns, sea urchin and caviar will not disappoint.

The Plump Oyster equally takes care of its meat lovers with their extensive menu.

Start with the Spanish fermin ham and chorizo board, and save space of their signature bone marrow, beef wellington or the M6+ Australian wagyu tomahawk steak for a big table to share. Everything you choose will leave you feeling full and satisfied.

I almost forgot to mention their exceptional French fries that maintain a fresh, salty taste with the right amount of herbs such as rosemary.

Info

Opening hours: 5pm-1am (weekdays); 12am-1am (weekends)

Tel: 6439-9032

Address: 1500 Huaihai Rd M.

Average price: 550 yuan (US$77.32)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     