Peking duck sophistication added to menu

One of Bejing's best Peking duck restaurants has made a foray into Shanghai's dining scene on the Bund.
One of Bejing's best Peking duck restaurants has made a foray into Shanghai's dining scene on the Bund.

Sheng Yong Xing has two established branches in Beijing and recently opened a third outlet inside Bund 5. Compared to the capital’s other time-honored, tourist-packed duck brands, such as Da Dong, Quan Ju De, and Siji Minfu, Sheng Yong Xing is a scene-stealing newcomer with a flawless, attentive service and wine pairing philosophy.

This high-end restaurant is surely one of the most sophisticated in the Peking duck world. Before entering the elegantly partitioned dining room, customers pass through a section dedicated to open-brick ovens where the ubiquitous birds are fired to perfection.

The dining room’s dim, warm lighting sets the mood, with windows looking over the river and the city’s skyline. The design is sleek and elegant, with a comfortable distance between each table thus allowing intimacy and privacy, while beautiful plants here and there add a natural touch to the space.

Yang Di / SHINE

The chef prepares the Peking duck in front of each table.

The signature roast duck features glossy skin and less oily flesh. The fancy Peking duck set per person costs 268 yuan for a plate of duck meat and additional flourishes, such as duck skin shards topped with Russian sturgeon caviar. A dash of creamy caviar adds a touch of saltiness to the crispy delicate skin. The right portion of roast duck for each person allows diners to indulge in other dishes.

Appetizers such as peppered escargot, caviar quail egg, Chinese cabbage with sesame sauce are recommended to start off the evening’s banquet. Exquisite seafood dishes are also available, such as high-quality sea cucumber and braised abalone that have long been regarded in China as top treasure seafood.

Yang Di / SHINE

The duck set includes a plate of duck skin shards topped with caviar.

Wines are an inseparable part of Chinese restaurants and this one is no different. Li Meiyu, the female sommelier who scooped the 2011 China National Sommelier of the Year award, is behind the wine program at Sheng Yong Xing.

The wine menu, covering a global array of wines, is smartly created with easy-to-get pairing recommendations for those unfamiliar with the wine world.

Opening hours: 11:30am-2:30pm, 6pm-10pm

Tel: 6330-2885

Address: 5/F, Bund 5, No. 5 Zhongshan Rd E1

Average price: 450 yuan (US$69.72)

