【Chic &Savory】Brazilian lounge shakes up food, music and cocktails

There's something about the Brazilian culture, warmhearted people, and samba beats that makes you long to become part of the fabric of their world, even if just for a night.

With this in mind, we've found the perfect spot for Brazilian food and music in the city to raise anyone's spirits – Boteco Lounge. In addition to a feast of Brazilian flavors, diners can enjoy Bossa Nova and Samba beats with a tropical vibe.

Fabiano Coelho opened the first Boteco in the lifestyle hub Found 158 in 2017 – a real Brazilian bar for Latins and locals.

"Boteco Lounge in Jing'an District was a dream for me, not only for its perfect size but the terrace and location in the heart of a very bohemian and exciting area," he said.

Yang Di

Yang Di

"We Brazilians love sitting outside while sipping a cold beer or a refreshing Caipirinha, Coelho said. "While Boteco inside Found 158 is more bar-ish with late-night dancing during weekends, this venue gives a more intimate and stress-free vibe for an after-work aperitif or a satisfying Brazilian dinner."

Boteco is not decked out with a "posh" design theme like so many trendy venues in the city but a sense of warmth and joy wafts through the air.

Courtesy of Boteco

At the core of Boteco's identity lies the Caipirinha, Brazil's national cocktail. This refreshing and tantalizing drink combines cachaca, a sugarcane spirit, with muddled lime and sugar, resulting in a delightful concoction that captures the essence of Brazil in every sip.

"Our team has perfected the art of crafting this classical cocktail, offering a diverse range of variations to suit every palate, from the classic to exotic fruit infusion," Coelho said.

Every Thursday, Boteco offers two-hour free flows of classic lime caipirinha and a selected fruity caipirinha of the week for 188 yuan (US$25.95).

Yang Di

Together with the delicious caipirinhas, be sure to order typical Brazilian bar snacks including pastel, pao de queijo (cheese bread), and coxinha (chicken croquette). Take a blissful bite into Brazil's beloved pastel street food, which is a crispy, golden pocket filled with a variety of fillings such as mozzarella cheese, minced beef, or shredded brisket beef and cheese. It's a great side dish when you indulge in an aperitif.

Courtesy of Boteco

After tasting several starters, you can fill up to your heart's content with Brazilian style bbq at your table, which is extremely popular on Tuesdays. From 5pm to 11pm, a 1kg Picanha beef steak to share and grill as you like on a hot iron plate, together with different side dishes is only priced at 379 yuan (original price 758 yuan).

"Surprisingly and different from most people may think, we offer not only meat but also a selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes on the regular menu. We let no one out of the fun!" Coelho said.

They offer half price on all vegetarian and vegan dishes from 4 to 8pm on Monday.

Boteco organizes occasional events such as BBQ Sunday, live Brazilian bands with a DJ in the house, and live Bossa Nova.

Info

Opening hours: Kitchen open everyday from 11:30am-11pm; Bar goes till 1am (Monday-Thursday) and 3am (weekends).

Tel: 5283-1992

Address: 1035 Kangding Rd

Average price: 150 yuan