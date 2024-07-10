【Chic & Savory】Noted Shanghai restaurateurs open smash burger joint in CBD

It's the beginning of a hot summer in Shanghai, but if you head down to Xiangyang Road N., you'll find crowds gathering at a new burger joint – GOODMAN.

Graeme Kennedy

It's the beginning of a hot summer in Shanghai, but if you head down to Xiangyang Road N., you'll find crowds gathering at a new burger joint – GOODMAN. The newly opened burger joint serves Shanghai's only proper smash burgers – a style of burger where the meat patty is smashed down on a very hot plancha to create very crispy edges while maintaining a juicy patty. Founded by the team behind restaurants Yaya's (Andrew Moo, Dan Li, and Warren Pang) and Bastard (Jiro Hsu and Michael Janczewski), GOODMAN opened its first outlet on Xiangyang Road N. "There are a lot of burgers in Shanghai, but there's a lack of classic American-style smash burgers with high-quality ingredients and simple flavors – it's the ultimate comfort food," Moo said.

Stone Shi

Moo said he believed there was a gap in the market that GOODMAN could fill and he was confident locals would appreciate the "real good smash burgers" GOODMAN offers. They use high-quality beef, which is their own blend of USDA Prime, served on a toasted milk bun with house-made pickles, onion, ketchup, and mustard. The ratio of condiments allows the beefiness of the burger to really shine through. The thin patties develop irresistibly crispy, lacy edges. The savory, juicy burgers pair extremely well with such drinks as a Mescal highball (58 yuan) or a Calamansi lemonade (28 yuan) to cut through the grease. Moo said the burgers were nothing fancy, just done right and served alongside simple cocktails and beers made with the same ethos – simple things with high-quality ingredients. "It's the type of place we like to eat at on our day off, and we see a lot of the city's chefs and bartenders coming through too," he added. "I also believe that Shanghai consumers are looking for higher quality everyday products and this applies to the food market also."

Stone Shi

By far the most popular offering is the Classic Smash ( a double for 68 yuan or a triple for 88 yuan). Other choices include the Baby Smash; the Fish-O-Filet (double fish patties with American cheese, Sichuan peppercorn tartare, preserved mustard greens, and lettuce); and the Falafel burger. Burgers are the stars but the tap cocktails and IPAs are also ideal for those who want a short break during a city walk. The central location is within the leafy downtown but also close to the Jing'an central business district. It's convenient for office workers or people out and about enjoying themselves at the weekend.

Stone Shi

"Xiangyang Road N. has a lot of nightlife, so we can cater to the late-night crowd. We wanted to create a community burger shop which is accessible to everyone and a place where people from the neighborhood can come regularly and hang out," Moo said. GOODMAN is expected to become a go-to for many in need of something delicious and filling. You don't need sides, and you don't need a shake. All you need is one perfectly wrapped burger, plus a good Long Island Iced Tea (58 yuan) on tap.