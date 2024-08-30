﻿
Feature / Taste

Catch the tail of summer and try some seasonal fare

City restaurants have a variety of seasonal dishes to tempt you as autumn starts yet the temperature remains high, with seafood a particular favorite of both chefs and customers.
The temperature remains high after liqiu (Beginning of Autumn) in the Chinese traditional calendar. How about catching the tail of this sizzling summer by trying some new tastes and vibes in the city?

Chen House 陈公馆

On the 50th floor of the Pullman Shanghai Skyway Hotel, the restaurant offers a fabulous seafood menu.

As for cold dishes, the grilled vegetable with baby octopus features the tender part of the Shanghai green and octopus from coastal city of Ningbo, Zhejiang Province. The secret of this dish is that the chef grills the vegetables in homemade sauce, giving them a glutinous texture. You can get a feeling of freshness and sweetness from them.

The white crab season is coming and will last through September 5. The chef chooses crabs weighing 500 grams and enhances the flavor with simple cooking style. Salt-baked is a popular choice.

Hours: 11am-2pm, 5:30pm-9:30pm

Address: 50/F, 15 Dapu Rd

打浦路15号50楼

Tel: 5566-3999

Ti Gong

Salt-baked crabs

CHA i ENJOY 茶乙己

This milk tea shop invites you to try rock tea, named for its distinctive shape and orchid-like fragrance. The tea foundation will awaken your body through your stomach. The brand plans to expand its offerings to include green, white, black, yellow, and dark tea varieties.

Another highlight is the tangguozi, a traditional Chinese tea snack. It is on the list of China's intangible cultural heritage. Drawing inspiration from the enchanting beauty of flowers, the new series won't disappoint.

Hours: 11am-2pm, 5pm-9:30pm

Address: 328 Tiantong Rd

天潼路328号

Tel: 1518-7018-121

Ti Gong

The new series of tangguozi.

Jinhui 锦荟山川小馆

This modern bistro offers a relaxing vibe and plenty of stir-fry dishes which are perfect for pairing with steamed rice.

Popular choices are 18-second spicy stir-fried pork liver, stinky tofu in stone pot, stir-fried beef tendon and sour and spicy beef tripe pot.

If you want to try something light, the chicken hotpot with seafood like abalone, scallops, prawns and bamboo clams is a good choice.

You can also try its signature skewers featuring baby abalone, shrimp, and chicken gizzards and a variety of vegetables. Each skewer is served with a special Thai-inspired sauce, offering a rich flavor that perfectly captures the youthful palate.

Hours: 11am-2pm, 4:30-9:30pm

Address: 77 Zhenxue Rd

政学路77号

Tel: 1821-7116-866

Ti Gong

Signature skewers featuring baby abalone, shrimp, and chicken gizzards and a variety of vegetables.

Heiniu Xiansheng 黑牛先生

For food lovers, you won't miss the chance to try grain-fed Wagyu beef from Shandong Province.

A favorite is the grilled tomahawk steak, resembling a single-handed axe and essentially a rib-eye steak left on the extended bone, featuring a rich flavor with a buttery, melt-in-the-mouth texture.

For seafood lovers, the restaurant offers sea urchins, white shrimp and many other select seafood varieties..

Hours: 10am-2:30pm, 4:30-10pm

Address: 111 Pucheng Rd

浦城路111号

Tel: 1331-1972-025

Ti Gong

The grilled tomahawk steak

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
