Metro Line 6 connects Fuyang area's top attractions

Metro Line 6 has efficiently addressed urban ills like congested roads and high housing prices, as it links the downtown area and Fuyang District.

Throughout the year, Fuyang and its surrounding areas offer great getaways. When temperatures begin to rise in spring, lush peach blossoms attract many visitors. Meanwhile, the undulating forests along the Fuchun River are becoming more and more vibrant.

Open your calendar and start planning your trip in and around the city by getting on Metro Line 6.

Fuchun River

The Fuchun River runs through Fuyang District with crisscrossed tributaries. It is known for its long-time associations with literature and the arts. Many scholars have lived there or wrote poems about the area.



Ancient scholars left nearly 3,000 poems eulogizing the picturesque landscape and idyllic lifestyle along the river. Inspired by the scenery, painter Huang Gongwang created the painting "Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains," which is one of the master's few surviving works.

To cater to the night cruise trend and promote local tourism, Fuyang government has developed a cruise tour route for people to linger over the riversides and admire the hills and forests.

During the past few years, guesthouses and small eateries have been built to offer homey accommodations and local cuisine along the river.

With a growing number of urban dwellers longing for an escape from city life, guesthouses with chic designs along the Fuchun River have become even more popular.

How to get there: Get off at West Guihua Road Station

China Academy of Art's Xiangshan Campus

The China Academy of Art (CAA) was founded by educator Cai Yuanpei in 1928 as the first art academy with complete academic programs in China.



The art institute's campuses in Hangzhou are no longer just a studying place for students. They have become places for architects to shine and artists to explore.

As the central campus of CAA, the Xiangshan Campus was featured on the list of the "25 Most Significant Works of Postwar Architecture" by the New York Times last August.

The campus was designed by Wang Shu, the first Chinese winner of the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2012, considered the Nobel Prize of the architectural world, and also the dean of CAA's School of Architecture.

All the buildings on campus are offbeat, with rough facades made of misaligned, recycled bricks and tiles. The windows are in irregular sizes that are placed randomly on walls.

The buildings' curves match the lines of the hills in the distance, forming a visually harmonious bond. Corridors and cloisters wind around the campus, softening the overall look. Wood, stone, bricks and glass are used to provide visual diversity.

How to get there: Get off at Xiangshan Campus of China Academy of Art Station

'Big Lotus' and 'Little Lotus'

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, commonly known as the "Big Lotus," is the primary venue for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 that run from September 10 to 25, comprising 229,000 square meters and 80,000 seats.



The stadium is a new Hangzhou landmark due to its lotus-like design. Only 28,000 tons of steel were used to build it.

The construction of "Big Lotus" is supported by an innovative, modern, spatial-structure system and engineering-application technology, which reduces the weight of steel beams while maintaining sufficient load-bearing capacity required in mega structures.

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Tennis Center, commonly known as the "Little Lotus," seats 15,600 people. Its dome is designed as a flowering lotus made up of eight "large steel petals" that can be opened and closed.

The arena has a truss steel structure so each "petal" constitutes a relatively independent part of its dome. It is the world's first rotating, opening and closing roof with a precise control within only a 2-centimeter margin of error.

How to get there: Get off at the Olympic Sports Center Station

