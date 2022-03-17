Metro line links up best of Hangzhou's attractions

With a total length of 51.8 kilometers, Metro Line 1 runs from Xianghu Station to Xiaoshan International Airport Station connecting many of the city's most popular sites.

As a renowned tourist destination, Hangzhou features an abundance of scenic and cultural resources that are connected by the Metro. We will introduce attractions along 11 Metro lines and a well-rounded picture of the historical city.

Hangzhou consists of the downtown area, 10 districts and three satellite towns (Chun'an, Jiande and Tonglu). To integrate these areas, as well as efficiently address urban ills like congested roads and high housing prices, the city launched its subway construction in 2007.

Since then, 11 Metro lines have been built. As a renowned tourist destination, the city features an abundance of scenic and cultural resources that are connected by the Metro.

Here's a list of attractions along Metro Line 1 and a well-rounded picture of the historical city.

With a total length of 51.8 kilometers, Metro Line 1 runs from Xianghu Station to Xiaoshan International Airport Station, connecting the downtown area with Jianggan and Xiasha communities.

As Hangzhou's first Metro line, it laid the foundation for the city's underground traffic network. It officially opened to the public in November 2012. Another 5.6-kilometer-long extension came into use in November 2015, serving an estimated 200,000 people in Xiasha. Last year, the route between Xiasha and Xiaoshan International Airport opened.

Park-and-ride facilities at Metro Line 1 stations encourage commuters to park their cars in lots at terminal stations and take the subway to downtown workplaces, which has eased traffic jams.

Metro Line 1 links some of the city's top-flight outdoor attractions, including West Lake, Xianghu Lake, Xixing Town, the Qiantang River, Grand Canal and Southern Song Royal Street.

Xianghu Lake

Xianghu Lake is often described as West Lake's sister. It is also the cradle of the Kuahu Bridge Cultural Relic Site which dates back 8,000 years.

A canoe excavated from the site is considered the oldest one ever found in the country. Grains discovered there indicate that rice was harvested in the area 1,000 years earlier than previously believed.

The lake is situated at the terminal station of Metro Line 1 and is a popular weekend getaway.

How to get there: Get off at Xianghu Lake Station

Xixing Town

As a river port along the Qiantang River, Xixing has prospered since the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period (AD 907-979). According to historical documents, the town was known for salt, tea, silk, blacksmithing, lacquer, wooden sculptures and tailoring.

Though its booming handicraft industry declined over time, the centuries-old Chinese paper lantern craft tradition lives on here.

Today, Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) styles are found around the town. Flanked by old buildings, the 1,500-meter-long avenue provides a glimpse into how prosperous the town once was.

How to get there: Get off at Xixing Station

West Lake

The West Lake scenic area is considered the essence of traditional Chinese horticulture and garden design. The most tranquil and pleasant views of it are on its western shores.



Devoid of the crowds, shops and expensive coffee bars found along its eastern banks, the lake's west side retains the natural beauty that has inspired Chinese poets and painters for generations.

The western shore features a dense collection of waterways, arched stone bridges, ponds and causeways. The area is paved with footpaths and traditional pavilions.

How to get there: Get off at Longxiang Bridge Station

Southern Song Royal Street

Southern Song Royal Street was once one of Hangzhou's main thoroughfares. It was renamed Southern Song Royal Street to commemorate its use by Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279) royals who made Hangzhou their capital.



Many old buildings, stores, factories, residences, a Catholic church, religious shrines and small lanes can be found along the street, featuring late Qing Dynasty and Western neo-classical architecture.

How to get there: Get off at Ding'an Road Station