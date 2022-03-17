Feature / Travel

Metro line links up best of Hangzhou's attractions

Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  14:11 UTC+8, 2022-03-17       0
With a total length of 51.8 kilometers, Metro Line 1 runs from Xianghu Station to Xiaoshan International Airport Station connecting many of the city's most popular sites.
Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  14:11 UTC+8, 2022-03-17       0

The next station is …

As a renowned tourist destination, Hangzhou features an abundance of scenic and cultural resources that are connected by the Metro. We will introduce attractions along 11 Metro lines and a well-rounded picture of the historical city.

Hangzhou consists of the downtown area, 10 districts and three satellite towns (Chun'an, Jiande and Tonglu). To integrate these areas, as well as efficiently address urban ills like congested roads and high housing prices, the city launched its subway construction in 2007.

Since then, 11 Metro lines have been built. As a renowned tourist destination, the city features an abundance of scenic and cultural resources that are connected by the Metro.

Here's a list of attractions along Metro Line 1 and a well-rounded picture of the historical city.

With a total length of 51.8 kilometers, Metro Line 1 runs from Xianghu Station to Xiaoshan International Airport Station, connecting the downtown area with Jianggan and Xiasha communities.

Metro line links up best of Hangzhou's attractions
Hangzhou Metro Group / Ti Gong

The map of Metro Line 1

As Hangzhou's first Metro line, it laid the foundation for the city's underground traffic network. It officially opened to the public in November 2012. Another 5.6-kilometer-long extension came into use in November 2015, serving an estimated 200,000 people in Xiasha. Last year, the route between Xiasha and Xiaoshan International Airport opened.

Park-and-ride facilities at Metro Line 1 stations encourage commuters to park their cars in lots at terminal stations and take the subway to downtown workplaces, which has eased traffic jams.

Metro Line 1 links some of the city's top-flight outdoor attractions, including West Lake, Xianghu Lake, Xixing Town, the Qiantang River, Grand Canal and Southern Song Royal Street.

Xianghu Lake

Xianghu Lake is often described as West Lake's sister. It is also the cradle of the Kuahu Bridge Cultural Relic Site which dates back 8,000 years.

A canoe excavated from the site is considered the oldest one ever found in the country. Grains discovered there indicate that rice was harvested in the area 1,000 years earlier than previously believed.

The lake is situated at the terminal station of Metro Line 1 and is a popular weekend getaway.

How to get there: Get off at Xianghu Lake Station

Metro line links up best of Hangzhou's attractions
Imaginechina

Xianghu Lake

Xixing Town

As a river port along the Qiantang River, Xixing has prospered since the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period (AD 907-979). According to historical documents, the town was known for salt, tea, silk, blacksmithing, lacquer, wooden sculptures and tailoring.

Though its booming handicraft industry declined over time, the centuries-old Chinese paper lantern craft tradition lives on here.

Today, Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) styles are found around the town. Flanked by old buildings, the 1,500-meter-long avenue provides a glimpse into how prosperous the town once was.

How to get there: Get off at Xixing Station

Metro line links up best of Hangzhou's attractions
Imaginechina

Xixing Ancient Town

West Lake

The West Lake scenic area is considered the essence of traditional Chinese horticulture and garden design. The most tranquil and pleasant views of it are on its western shores.

Devoid of the crowds, shops and expensive coffee bars found along its eastern banks, the lake's west side retains the natural beauty that has inspired Chinese poets and painters for generations.

The western shore features a dense collection of waterways, arched stone bridges, ponds and causeways. The area is paved with footpaths and traditional pavilions.

How to get there: Get off at Longxiang Bridge Station

Metro line links up best of Hangzhou's attractions
Imaginechina

Red plum flowers are in full blossom at the West Lake scenic area.

Southern Song Royal Street

Southern Song Royal Street was once one of Hangzhou's main thoroughfares. It was renamed Southern Song Royal Street to commemorate its use by Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279) royals who made Hangzhou their capital.

Many old buildings, stores, factories, residences, a Catholic church, religious shrines and small lanes can be found along the street, featuring late Qing Dynasty and Western neo-classical architecture.

How to get there: Get off at Ding'an Road Station

Metro line links up best of Hangzhou's attractions
Imaginechina

Visitors walk along Southern Song Royal Street in summer in this file photo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
West Lake
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     