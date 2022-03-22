Must-visit cultural heritage sites accessible from Metro stations

Metro Line 2 links Liangzhu Town and Xiaoshao District with a length of 30.5 kilometers and 24 stations. Following are cultural heritages along the subway that are worth a visit.

As a renowned tourist destination, Hangzhou features an abundance of scenic and cultural resources that are connected by the Metro. We will introduce attractions along 11 Metro lines and a well-rounded picture of the historical city.

Map of Metro Line 2

Hangzhou Metro Group

Ever since Hangzhou's Metro system opened in 2012, traveling on the subway lines has become a popular choice for tourists. Within the ensuing 10 years, 11 Metro lines have been put into operation, connecting the downtown with suburban areas.



Metro Line 2 links Liangzhu Town and Xiaoshao District, running through Qianjiang New Town, Gongshu, Xiacheng and Xihu districts with a length of 30.5 kilometers and 24 stations. Shanghai Daily introduces some cultural heritages along the subway that are worth a visit.

Qiushi Academy

Lin Qi (1839-1900) was the mayor of Hangzhou during the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Though he had only worked for four years in Hangzhou, he contributed greatly to the city's education.



In 1897, he established Qiushi Academy to enhance literacy levels and spread new ideas among the public. Thirty students were enrolled in the first year. Classical Chinese philosophy and modern subjects such as history, geography, chemistry, physics and music were taught. Students developed by the academy made many great contributions to China, becoming a source of revolutionary ideas in Zhejiang Province.

In the 1920s, the academy evolved into Zhejiang University. One century later, it ranks among the top five universities in China. Notwithstanding every Hangzhou resident knows Zhejiang University, few know that a hidden house nestled on Daxue Road is the original site of the prestigious school.

In the late Qing Dynasty, Lin transformed the former Puci Temple into the academy. The original architecture was preserved. Today, although passers-by seldom pay attention to this traditional building, its status in China's educational history cannot be ignored.

How to get there: Get off at Qingling Road Station

Ren'ai Hospital

Ren'ai literally means "kindheartedness" in Chinese. In the 1920s, Sister Hacard, a French Catholic nun from the Sisters of Charity, built it as the first Western hospital in Hangzhou. According to archives, the hospital had the first X-ray machine in the city and at the time was at the cutting-edge of new medical treatment.



Today, the original buildings and a Gothic church have been included as a part of present-day Hangzhou Red Cross Hospital. These old buildings featuring red bricks, stained glass and Western architectural style add vintage elements to the modern hospital.

In the 1930s, a nursery was established in the Ren'ai Hospital. Abandoned infants and kids were taken there and raised by nuns during wartime. In efforts to pay homage to the kindhearted French nun, a new statue of Sister Hacard has been erected at the former site of the Ren'ai Hospital.

How to get there: Get off at Jianguo Road N. Station

Archeological Ruins Park of Liangzhu City

In a bid to protect the Neolithic ruins of ancient Liangzhu City, the terminal station of Metro Line 2 only stretches to Liangzhu Town. Visitors need to take a shuttle bus toward the park.



The Archeological Ruins Park of Liangzhu City opened to the public in July 2019, attempting to recreate the original appearance of the site during its heyday, melding with the natural surroundings of waterways and wetlands. It serves as a platform to display the ancient civilization and showcase its historic value to the public.

Liangzhu City includes ruins with palace and altar remains, 11 early-stage dams and high-level cemetery sites. It is the core of the ancient Liangzhu civilization which was the earliest civilized state in China and covered today's Shanghai and Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces.

How to get there: Get off at Liangzhu Station and take a shuttle bus

Ancient City Wall

The subway also runs through Tiesha River. In ancient times, almost every city in China had a moat, helping to protect the city in wartime and providing an easily accessible source of water to put out fires.



The Tiesha River, dug in AD 861 during the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), originally was Hangzhou's moat. In modern times, its function has switched to water conservation. The local government has cleaned up the environment in the river area, including dredging and increasing green space. The river is now an ideal place to take a stroll, fly a kite or go fishing.

This ancient wall is located on the former site of Qingchun City Gate at the intersection of Qingchun Road and Tiesha River. Its appearance is based on ancient city walls. The first level includes an arched doorway constructed from gray bricks, while the second is a wooden structure with upturned-eaves.

How to get there: Get off at Qingling Road Station