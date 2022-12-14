Wild Shanghai Special: A shared city of biological diversity

Featuring Shanghai's biodiversity preservation achievements, a themed presentation will be staged at the ongoing COP15 today. Watch our special video produced to echo the meeting.

Featuring Shanghai's biodiversity preservation achievements, a themed presentation was staged on Wednesday at the meeting hall of the second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15).

Experts and officials from Shanghai delivered speeches and share the city's varied approaches and practices.

Our column "Wild Shanghai" has produced this short film echoing the COP15 and Shanghai's presentation.

Shanghai is the only city representative to demonstrate its ideas related to biology and ecology conservation during the ongoing COP15 in Montreal, Canada.