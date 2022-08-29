Head to Disneyland for 'Duffy Month' celebrations

This September, head to the Shanghai Disney Resort to spend time with Duffy and his friends during "Duffy Month" and LinaBell's first anniversary.

September is the time to embrace the change in weather and admire the golden foliage woven into Shanghai Disney Resort's natural scenery while spending time with Duffy and Friends during "Duffy Month."

LinaBell's first anniversary is being celebrated from September 1 to 30. This captivating fox has charmed her way into the hearts of guests for a year. In an exciting first, the Mickey floral will be transformed into a LinaBell design. The adorable floral will greet guests on entry, showcasing LinaBell's signature color and iconic purple orchid, providing the perfect photo opportunity for fans of the fabulous fox friend. For the first time, LinaBell will also join the entry portal show, and at various times throughout the day, Mickey, Minnie and dancers will be the group of friends in the show.

The park will be transformed into a place where everything about Duffy and his friends can be found. Along with a variety of charming and enjoyable Duffy-themed goods, Mickey Avenue will be decorated in a striking and vibrant style inspired by the tales of Duffy and Friends.



Everyone is urged to sign up for the Duffy and Friends Club Mini-Program on WeChat to be eligible to redeem a cardholder and stickers featuring Duffy at the park to decorate and customize their very own pocket-sized images.

Food lovers should not miss the refreshing and delicious Duffy-themed offerings in September. The popular Duffy Weekend Brunch offers guests the chance to interact with Disney friends while indulging in delectable fare, while the Duffy Afternoon Tea and hotel buffet feature even more adorable Duffy-shaped items.



The Weekend Junior Chef Cooking Session is open to everyone who wants to advance their culinary skills. A chef will instruct participants on how to prepare delicious, visually appealing, and gastronomically satisfying Duffy-themed lollipops.